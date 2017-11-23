WA-based director, farmer and former Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman Terry Enright is the new chairman of LiveCorp and has two priority items in the sights of his new leadership agenda.

Mr Enright has been a director for six year and replaces David Galvin.

He said the “big change” that the livestock industry was looking at implementing was the Livestock Global Assurance Program (LGAP) to enhance animal welfare standards for Australian livestock to operate in and access overseas markets.

Mr Enright said LGAP was about implementing a better supply chain control and traceability system, to enhance animal welfare outcomes for the live export sector.

“We’ll be working quickly to get that in place because it will strengthen the control and traceability of livestock throughout the system and that’s the key area of focus immediately for LiveCorp,” Mr Enright said.

“But longer term, we’ll be focusing on ensuring we maintain market access for our key markets and work on the protocols to make sure we have access to markets.

“The Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) requires the livestock exporter to achieve control and traceability of animals but with LGAP, we’re trying to improve that control and traceability and shift it onto the node of operation in export countries in the feedlots, transporting systems and abattoirs.

“It means having a system in place which controls the movement of livestock through the system and more importantly, it’s an auditable system so through the LGAP company we can audit those facilities to ensure they’re complying with the system so we can control the movement of animals, right throughout it.

“The industry, or livestock exporters, have just agreed to go forward with LGAP and LiveCorp as the research and development arm of the industry will put that in place.”

Mr Enright said the flagged goal was to have LGAP in place and operational by 2019.

“We’ll be setting up the LGAP company over the next year and putting in place those measures,” he said.