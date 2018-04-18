NEW cattle breeding technologies have the ability to serve up massive gains in beef profitability but will amount to nothing if not taken up at the farmgate.

A facts sheet is not going to cover it.

Whole system changes and new ways of thinking in terms of farm extension and adoption will be needed.

So says Associate Professor Ruth Nettle, who has extensive experience in agriculture extension and now leads research into that area via the Rural Innovation Research Group at the University of Melbourne, Victoria.

One of a long line-up of high calibre speakers at a recent big livestock breeding seminar in Brisbane hosted by Meat and Livestock Australia, professor Nettle managed to put into clear perspective all the talk about phenomenal genetics and breeding technologies coming down the pipeline.

She described the changes in how decision making is supported at the farm level as “a different form of disruption in agriculture, something that is perhaps sailing under the radar”.

“It’s about the way science comes to benefit producers, consumers, the environment and society,” professor Nettle said.

“This disruption is a slow burn.

“It comes from a combination of reduced government investment in extension and advisory, the commercialisation and privatisation of advice and consumer demands changing signals around everything from feeding to reproduction.”

So what is working and what isn’t?

A national survey of 1000 producers indicated demand for information, advice and support over the next five years would increase.

However professor Nettleton said currently there was a low certainty about where to access that.

“This has got to be a concern to an industry trying to use knowledge to facilitate sustainable profitable outcomes,” she said.

The survey also unveiled producers were feeling pressures about being able to reduce costs of production.

“We found the type of support desired was around specific technical information, problem solving and ways to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability,” she said.