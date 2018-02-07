 

Farmers needed to test traceability

MAL GILL
07 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A FURTHER 10 farmers are needed to participate in field trials of an innovative livestock traceability system in the lower Great Southern region.

Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group has partnered with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Melbourne-based firm Aglive to trial its IntegriPro system on farms.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw said 10 SCF members running sheep, cattle or both had already volunteered but a further 10 were needed.

They would be provided with the traceability system’s licensed mobile phone app for free, as well as electronic animal identification tags and tag readers, Dr Kershaw said.

Aglive representatives were coming to WA in March, she said, to teach field trial volunteers how to use the technology to map paddocks, create animal profiles and log feed, treatments and other relevant data to create an automatically updated digital stock provenance record.

Dr Kershaw said she had written to processors V&V Walsh, WAMMCO and Fletchers International Exports and hoped they would join the trial of the system as the next link in the supply chain.

“Although we want farmers with sheep and cattle for the on-farm trials of the technology, we are concentrating on getting the sheep processors on board first before we approach the cattle processors,” Dr Kershaw said.

She said the field trials were to be a test of the ease of use, adaptability and accuracy of the digital traceability platform in the early stages of the supply chain from farm through sale yard and transport to processor.

The aim, at this stage, was to compare data collected about an animal on-farm and in transit by the system with carcase assessment data from the abattoir.

“At this point we can trace an animal through the system to the boning room at the abattoir,” Dr Kershaw said.

“Ultimately, with processors expressing interest in new technologies (such as robotic butchers guided by X-ray and computed tomography carcase scans) it should be possible to trace cuts of meat back to an individual carcase and then back to the farm paddock where the animal was born.

“We are absolutely convinced that this type of new technology is critical in taking livestock production to the next level through individual animal management and the use of low stress animal handling methods on farm.”

Dr Kershaw said for producers the traceability system had the potential to improve efficiency in farming methods, particularly pasture management, through the creation of a database over time.

Its automatic update with the National Livestock Identification System (NLIS) and other quality assurance requirements in real time would make Livestock Production Assurance National Vendor Declarations (NVDs) “paperless”.

It would help improve transparency, communication, “honesty” and trust along the supply chain, aspects lacking under the present system, she said.

But its biggest advantage for producers and processors alike, Dr Kershaw said, might be in helping market meat products through the establishment of a quality-driven regional brand trusted by consumers because of its traceability.

“Consumers want to connect with farmers and where their food comes from,” she said.

“Producers can help tell this story and get greater leverage from the currency of family farming in our region.

“A new brand and a supporting traceability system reflects our members’ values as producers based on honesty, transparency, good animal welfare and high meat quality.”

Dr Kershaw said SCF had been working with members to raise awareness of improving meat quality as a means of value adding.

“We are trying to convince producers to look at incremental improvements to quality along the MSA (Meat Standards Australia) index, rather than simply producing more base line product.

“We are encouraging members to become MSA accredited.

“It is all part of the concept of creating a trusted, quality, regional brand that consumers recognise and look for.”

As previously reported, SCF is exploring the feasibility of creating a lower Great Southern farmers’ co-operative to value add for local producers.

A regional brand is a part of that concept.

A report on the feasibility and producer interest in forming a co-operative, which may initially incorporate setting up a 50,000-head sheep feedlot and backgrounding facility, is due to be considered by the SCF board in March.

SCF is seeking expressions of interest from farmers who want to participate in the field trials by February 28.

The trials are due to commence on farms in March.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables