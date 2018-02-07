A FURTHER 10 farmers are needed to participate in field trials of an innovative livestock traceability system in the lower Great Southern region.

Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF) group has partnered with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Melbourne-based firm Aglive to trial its IntegriPro system on farms.

SCF chief executive officer Christine Kershaw said 10 SCF members running sheep, cattle or both had already volunteered but a further 10 were needed.

They would be provided with the traceability system’s licensed mobile phone app for free, as well as electronic animal identification tags and tag readers, Dr Kershaw said.

Aglive representatives were coming to WA in March, she said, to teach field trial volunteers how to use the technology to map paddocks, create animal profiles and log feed, treatments and other relevant data to create an automatically updated digital stock provenance record.

Dr Kershaw said she had written to processors V&V Walsh, WAMMCO and Fletchers International Exports and hoped they would join the trial of the system as the next link in the supply chain.

“Although we want farmers with sheep and cattle for the on-farm trials of the technology, we are concentrating on getting the sheep processors on board first before we approach the cattle processors,” Dr Kershaw said.

She said the field trials were to be a test of the ease of use, adaptability and accuracy of the digital traceability platform in the early stages of the supply chain from farm through sale yard and transport to processor.

The aim, at this stage, was to compare data collected about an animal on-farm and in transit by the system with carcase assessment data from the abattoir.

“At this point we can trace an animal through the system to the boning room at the abattoir,” Dr Kershaw said.

“Ultimately, with processors expressing interest in new technologies (such as robotic butchers guided by X-ray and computed tomography carcase scans) it should be possible to trace cuts of meat back to an individual carcase and then back to the farm paddock where the animal was born.