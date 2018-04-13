IN spite of the time of year, the general quality of the 1305 cattle penned at the Landmark Boyanup sale last week were outstanding with only the tail end types of lesser quality.

Lotfeeders were the backbone of the buyers, with several agents, commission buyers, live export and a few graziers making sure they paid full value for the cattle.

This support gave a strong indication that when a break to the season occurs cattle could be scarce and expensive.

The sale grossed almost $1.2 million to average $911, a creditable result at any time.

Friesian steers selling liveweight topped at $1103 with the lightest steers making 244 cents per kilogram.

A few sold appraisal to reach $775, less than recent sales but these were also younger and smaller types.

Beef steers selling liveweight saw some excellent cattle offered to sell very consistently between 320-350c/kg to top at $1336 and 360c/kg.

Beef heifers made up to $1153 and 308c/kg.

A few pens of first cross heifers were offered, with these selling to $1520 to be stronger than the most recent sales.

Cows and calves attracted stronger support also, selling to $2220 with a handful of mated cows reaching $1180.

Six pens of Friesian steers from BM & A Dungey started the sale with the second pen making the top of $1103 when bought by Rosa Brook Grazing.

This buyer had also bought the first pen for $1100 paying 218c/kg and 214c/kg respectively.

Tekel Pty Ltd bought three pens for $1044, $1053 and $1045 paying up to 214c/kg.

Peter Lofthouse, Wokalup, bid to 220c/kg for another nine steers costing $1045.

Telkel then added the three pens from B Brooksby between 205-210c/kg.

Richard Pollock, Landmark Waroona, paid the top of 244c/kg for four sold by SH Fry weighing 441kg that cost $1076.

Some excellent pens of beef cattle were sold, with six pens of black steers sold account PMV Butler selling to $1251 from 312-325c/kg with all bought for RA Rogers & Co.

A pen of 10 weighing 376 kilograms from GD Muir & Co joined these at 318c/kg and $1197.