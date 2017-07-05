THE Crombie family has always been passionate about its sheep, but improving pastures in recent years has really allowed its Merino and Suffolk flock to flourish.

Like majority of Wheatbelt farmers, Rohan and Sharon Crombie run a mixed enterprise on their 3650 hectare owned and leased Babakin farm, 35 kilometres north of Corrigin, with 60 per cent cropping and 40pc livestock.

As a result of this mixed enterprise, every business decision is made, in conjunction with Rohan’s parents Will and Lorraine Crombie, to benefit the system as a whole, with every element key to its success.

While they were happy with the way their 2200ha cropping program and 2400 Merino ewe flock were performing, Rohan said in recent years they began to focus on improving their pastures, the flow-on effect being more sheep feed, easier lambing and both the sheep and soil profile being in better condition.

He credits the local farmer-driven group Corrigin Pasture Group as being the catalyst for his emphasis on bettering his pastures, a group established around eight years ago by Lex Stone and a group of 20 like-minded and determined Corrigin farmers.

Working on the theory that 20 farming brains are better than one, the local group independently conduct its own large-scale pasture trials and weed management, then meets regularly to share and discuss what is working within scope of the Corrigin climate and rainfall area.

As a result, Rohan believes they have been able to maximise their margins for their sheep without increasing their stocking rate.

“We are growing better quality pastures and have more feed available for a longer period of the year,” Rohan said.

“I think the group has been so important for sharing information with each other, it fast tracks everything.

“This way we find out faster what is working or not working with new pasture varieties and chemical applications, all with the aim of improving them for more sheep feed and tighter cropping rotations.

“In terms of our sheep, our stocking rate hasn’t changed much in recent years, if anything we are probably slightly understocked.