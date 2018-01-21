SELECTING high genetic merit bulls is a key way to inject superior genetics into a beef business, however producers should also consider the critical role played by retained heifers according to Bred Well Fed Well Beef program deliverer Jason Trompf.

“Producers should be aiming to increase productivity, profitability and rate of genetic gain of their breeders,” Jason said.

“The higher percentage of heifer calves retained, the quicker producers can accelerate genetic gain.

“If your seedstock producer is making measured genetic gain in the traits you want and you’re selecting the right bulls for your herd, a younger herd shortens the generation interval and allows more gene turnover.

“Visually classing out a high number of heifers puts the handbrake on genetic improvement.

“This strategy keeps more new, improved genetics in the herd and enables the removal of old and late-calving cows.”

Jason said a cow which calved later in the calving window (week eight or nine), throughout her life compared to one that calves in week one or two, would produce almost the equivalent of two fewer calves (based on calf weight), which at today’s prices is close to $2000 less income.

To make heifer retention work the aim for producers should be to establish tighter calving spans (a six-week joining is recommended) to produce an even drop of heifers and proactively manage heifers to meet critical mating weights, drive pregnancy rates and minimise dystocia.

The new Bred Well Fed Well Beef program, supported by MLA, will help producers achieve this by providing them with practical steps to select, breed and manage a profitable and productive herd.

The one-day workshops take a whole-of-enterprise approach, giving beef producers a personalised guide so they can target their specific breeding objectives.

Producers will walk away from the workshop equipped with tools to better inform bull buying decisions, such as prioritised traits for selection and target levels of performance based on estimated breeding values (EBVs) to meet their specific production goals.