RUNNING a mixed farming enterprise that offers diversity suits Redmond farmers Richard and Irene Bunn. The pair is continuing the family tradition of running beef cattle with a 380 head Angus herd, but in the past 20 years they have also established other arms to the business that includes a vineyard and bluegums. The family’s association with the Great Southern started in 1969 when Richard’s parents Derek and Margaret moved with their five children to the Redmond area from the United Kingdom. Coming from a dairying background, the Bunns continued to run cattle in WA, but instead of running a breeding herd they set up a cattle trading operation. Richard worked within the operation and continues to work with Derek and Margaret, who at 90 and 82 years of age respectively, are still very much involved in the enterprise. “Trading cattle really enabled mum and dad to get a toehold in the industry and to grow their enterprise,” Richard said. In the early 2000s, the Bunns moved from trading cattle to running a breeding herd with better females that were bought in through the trading side being kept to establish a nucleus herd that was mated to Angus bulls. “We went with Angus because there was a good genetic base to choose from,” Richard said. “It proved a good move in hindsight because the Angus breed is obviously in high demand now. “We find the breed to be very hardy and you can get a good stocking rate from them and in general the temperament is very good.” The Bunn herd was based mostly on Mordallup blood in the early years and more recently they have purchased Angus bulls from the Tullibardine Angus stud, which is just down the road from them. In the mid-1990s, Richard and Irene were looking to diversify their operation and decided to plant a small area of the property to a vineyard to produce Shiraz and Cabernet. The view was to supply grapes to local wineries, but after some years of doing this they decided to start their own wine label.

With the help of well-known local wine expert David McNamara, they produced their first commercial product for sale in 2005, which came from their 2003 vintage. “Having an association with someone like David, who is a cornerstone of the wine industry down here, was invaluable,” Richard said. “He has a deep knowledge of wine making and that is hard to find, so to have him come on board was a real boost for what we were doing. “David was instrumental in pushing us to build our own winery and since we did that we haven’t looked back.” The first commercial release of Bunn Wines Shiraz and Cabernet was extremely well received and the Bunns had inquiries coming to them direct, wondering where more wine could be sourced. It gave them the confidence to ramp up the wine side of the operation. Now they produce 2000 cases a year and sell wine through Dan Murphy’s, as well as direct to restaurants and independent liquor outlets across Australia. Much of their wine is sold online through mail order with inquiries coming direct to Irene. In another move to diversify, last year the Bunns planted their first vines of Riesling and are looking forward to harvesting those grapes to produce their first white variety. The move into bluegums came in 2007 when, due to the increased focus on producing wine, the Bunns decided to lease some of their land to a tree company. “We were just getting the wine business going and a lot of our focus was on that, so we decided to simplify things a little while at the same time looking for some income from the bluegums,” Richard said. “Of course the tree market fell over not long after and we suddenly ended up being the owners of a bluegum plantation. “The trees are still there and are close to harvest, so thankfully that market has turned around somewhat and we might be able to get something in return for the trees when they are harvested. “In the meantime we run heifers in the bluegums to keep the grass down, so it fits in well with the cattle operation.”