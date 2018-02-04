LIVESTOCK producers have become frustrated with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) after they experienced a delay in the process of their brand registrations.

The Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) became aware of delays in the processing of brand registrations after members advised the association of instances where livestock had been conveyed to saleyards, abattoirs or live export facilities under the assumption that the brand registration was current, only to find that the re-registration, while being paid for had not be processed on DPIRD’s system.

The PGA wrote to DPIRD requesting that the matter be rectified as a matter of urgency and has since secured a commitment from DPIRD that it will seek a resolution to the delays in the re-registration of livestock brands.

The PGA said DPIRD had since responded noting that they are seeking to allocate additional resources to brand registration processing, providing producers with a brand registration renewal form six weeks prior to the brand expiring and investigating technological upgrades to streamline this process.

PGA Livestock chairman Chris Patmore said while DPIRD’s quick response had been heartening, it was of utmost concern that such a situation was allowed to occur in the first place.

“The registration of brands is what I would expect to be a core business of DPIRD,’’ Mr Patmore said.

“It is extremely concerning that a situation such as this has been allowed to eventuate.”

DPIRD has made an undertaking to fix the problem immediately and has requested producers check their brand’s currency prior to selling stock.

If payment has been made and the brand is not registered, DPIRD has committed to processing the registration immediately upon request so as to not delay the process for the producer.

DPIRD livestock biosecurity director Peter Gray said the volume of brand registration renewals increased significantly in 2017 with renewals processed by DPIRD increasing 30 per cent, from 5000 to 7000.