SHEARING instructor John Graeme Beveridge Tyers will become WA's third member of the Australian Shearer's Hall of Fame when he is posthumously inducted next Easter. Known by his middle name Graeme, Mr Tyers had virtually no formal education and was shearing from age 14, but ended up as Australian Wool Corporation (AWC) senior shearing instructor. From the mid 1940s to the early 1960s he travelled north on the trucks with shearing teams for 18 years, including nine consecutive years to the Kimberley, starting as a shed hand and graduating to a learner shearer on his third trip. He also worked the "cockies"- as the southern agriculture area was known to shearers - for the spring shearing and did a season shearing in New Zealand in 1956-57. In 1968 he accepted a position with AWC as shearing instructor, teaching the new Tally Hi method developed by champion shearers Vin Parkes and Kevin Sarre who have already been inducted into the hall of fame. Mr Tyers was AWC senior shearing instructor for 22 years, setting up the first structured shearing courses at Muresk Institute near Northam and running courses on various stations throughout the Murchison. Prior to that there was no formal training for WA shearers, who learnt their trade on the job. He went back to New Zealand to study shearing teaching methods there, and entered shearing competitions and was judging with wool industry identity Ron Myers, who went on to become wool operations manager for Wesfarmers Dalgety Ltd. Mr Tyers attended the South East Highland Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1978 for an AWC sheep handling and shearing demonstration. For a variety of reasons beyond his control, including a tropical downpour, it turned into a comical disaster which he later laughed about, although it was embarrassing at the time. The AWC also sent him to Uruguay in South America to teach shearing under an agreement with the International Wool Secretariat. Mr Tyers ran courses in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

He won the World Shearing Championship competition held at the Perth Royal Show in 1986 and a commemorative pullover he was awarded is displayed in The Shearers' and Pastoral Workers' Museum, Carnarvon. Mr Tyers, who lived in Kelmscott, retired in 1990 but continued to judge shearing competitions and give shearing demonstrations at a recreated pioneer village near his home. He was also involved with an annual shearing truck and shearing teams memorabilia display at the Royal Show. Mr Tyers would man the display to tell people about the decades when shearing teams left Perth on trucks in February and March to work shearing sheds in the Kimberley. Until the Pilbara mining boom in the 1970s took their workforce away, many northern pastoral stations now associated with cattle, like Liveringa and Noonkanbah, ran sheep and produced wool. The shearing teams were self-contained units which generally comprised a registered wool classer, mechanic, wool presser, shearers, roustabouts and cook who lived and worked together until the run was finished. They would often be away most of the year going from shed to shed. They would start in the Kimberley after the threat of cyclones passed and work their way south through the Pilbara, Gascoyne and Murchison, aiming to be back for spring shearing in the south. This enabled the shearers to earn up to three times the wage of the average qualified tradesman. A heavy smoker for most of his life, Mr Tyers died of cancer in 2007, two days before his 75th birthday. Friend, author and shearing historian Valerie Hobson said Mr Tyers was well respected throughout Australia. "He was born in Kojonup where his parents worked a farm," Ms Hobson said. "He had no formal education, his mother taught him at home by correspondence until they left the farm when he was almost 14 and he went to work on a nearby farm. "He always had trouble with paperwork because of his difficulty with reading and writing, but for a man with no formal education he did extremely well," she said.