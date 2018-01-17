 

High praise for Summit Gelbvieh bulls

17 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
An example of the Gelbvieh composite weaner heifers which will be on offer at the Summit Gelbvieh bull and female sale.
An example of the Gelbvieh composite weaner heifers which will be on offer at the Summit Gelbvieh bull and female sale.

SUMMIT Gelbvieh is pleased to offer its best ever line-up of Gelbvieh bulls on Friday, February 23 at its on-property bull and female sale.

Stud principal John Pugh said a great deal of selection pressure had been applied to these bulls for their selection in team.

“They have been prepared more lavishly this year to enable prospective buyers to appreciate how their progeny might be so successful in the commercial arena,” John said.

In the 2017 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate competition, the Pugh’s team returned them $196 more than the average of all entries and $204 more than the average of the Angus entries – and this was with their best steer receiving a $120 discount for being 1.3 kilograms too heavy.

This was achieved with a combination of a 17 per cent superior growth rate and nearly a 2pc higher dressing percentage with above average MSA points.

Clients’ cattle in the competition also received considerably above average returns for the same reasons.

The Pughs believe there are good reasons to suggest that well-muscled, quick-growing cattle, like their team, would also be more feed efficient and also yield more saleable meat which will be measured soon with the introduction of the Dexa technology.

They also believe that an introduction of Gelbvieh genetics will make your breeding herd more efficient because of powerful US data and their own experience.

Also on offer in the sale will be several lines of weaner heifers and the family will also be holding a machinery reduction helmsman auction on the day.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables