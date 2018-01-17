SUMMIT Gelbvieh is pleased to offer its best ever line-up of Gelbvieh bulls on Friday, February 23 at its on-property bull and female sale.

Stud principal John Pugh said a great deal of selection pressure had been applied to these bulls for their selection in team.

“They have been prepared more lavishly this year to enable prospective buyers to appreciate how their progeny might be so successful in the commercial arena,” John said.

In the 2017 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate competition, the Pugh’s team returned them $196 more than the average of all entries and $204 more than the average of the Angus entries – and this was with their best steer receiving a $120 discount for being 1.3 kilograms too heavy.

This was achieved with a combination of a 17 per cent superior growth rate and nearly a 2pc higher dressing percentage with above average MSA points.

Clients’ cattle in the competition also received considerably above average returns for the same reasons.

The Pughs believe there are good reasons to suggest that well-muscled, quick-growing cattle, like their team, would also be more feed efficient and also yield more saleable meat which will be measured soon with the introduction of the Dexa technology.

They also believe that an introduction of Gelbvieh genetics will make your breeding herd more efficient because of powerful US data and their own experience.

Also on offer in the sale will be several lines of weaner heifers and the family will also be holding a machinery reduction helmsman auction on the day.