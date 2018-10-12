THE frustration of sheep producers was apparent at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) 2018 Convention in Perth last week, when a panel discussion was had on live exports. State Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, PGA president Tony Seabrook, live exporters and PGA members were all in agreeance that Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud was “missing in action” on the issue and had made the situation worse than it needed to be by not being more hands-on and ensuring the trade continued in a viable manner. All of them said they had been trying to communicate with Mr Littleproud to find some clarity and understanding regarding the new regulations around live sheep exports, but the minister was “hiding behind his department” and had not replied or acted to their satisfaction. They want Mr Littleproud to visit WA and sit down with the live export companies to resolve their concerns and find a solution to getting the trade going again. “Live exports will resolve itself over time,” Mr Seabrook said. “But unless the minister does something, nothing is going to happen.” Mr Seabrook and Mr Littleproud were only able to catch up at Perth airport last time Mr Littleproud was in WA. “I don’t like having fights,” Mr Seabrook said. “I’ll talk to anyone. “He’s not talking to anybody.” PGA member Graham Campbell said Mr Littleproud had shown an “absolute lack of performance” in dealing with the live sheep issues since April when the 60 Minutes footage aired of the Awassi Express. He said there was a glimmer of hope for the industry but if it didn’t fight it was going to lose, and with the number of sheep being exported “the industry will not be viable at this rate”. The Green Shirts Movement was also represented at the convention, and later posted on Facebook – “where is Littleproud?” “We are busting to get you over here,” the organisation said. “You need to come and speak to the people of this industry before faith is completely lost and your credibility here is reduced to tatters.

“We need your time and attention and some semblance of reassurance.” Mr Littleproud responded to the comments made at the PGA convention by saying he had “kept the live trade open”, while “Labor will ban it”. He was adamant that he had been in contact with stakeholders in the live export industry in WA, having “met with WAFarmers, producers and Tony Seabrook after LambEx” to hear their concerns. “Exporters have been offered meetings with my office but have turned them down,” Mr Littleproud said. “If they have questions about regulation, they need to talk to the independent regulator. “I have nothing further to say regarding PGA president Tony Seabrook other than that he needs to accept that the northern summer animal welfare changes brought in following the McCarthy Review are not going away. “I continue to work with the WAFarmers on live trade issues. “Alannah MacTiernan should stop pretending she’s confused about the rules or that she wants to save the industry.” The topic of the PGA convention was Trade and Open Markets – Keeping them Open. The event saw more than 100 people attend the morning session, which then saw reduced attendance for the afternoon when the PGA held its annual general meeting. Mr Seabrook was re-elected as president, with Digby Stretch and Locky McTaggart re-elected as vice presidents. Mr Seabrook said keeping markets open underpinned the economy and was vital for the agricultural sector that had “saved us from the worst of the Global Financial Crisis” and continued to help carry the economy. He said agriculture, unlike mining, was a renewable resource and it fed the population, while underpinning regional and rural communities, keeping them alive. “Australian agricultural produce is sought after globally because of its reputation and quality, generating massive overseas income,” Mr Seabrook said. “This new wealth generated is taxed and creates positive cash flow to government. “Consequently, it is in the interest of every Australian to support and promote our agricultural exporting industry.”

Mr Seabrook said the major and primary challenge for any exporting country was to develop and retain sustainable markets for their products. “We have enormous competition in our marketplace from low-cost producers, buffalo from India into Indonesia, beef from Brazil into Asia, grain from the Ukraine into all our traditional markets,” he said. “Trade barriers enhance our competitors’ opportunities, which is why our current markets must be well serviced, retained and kept open.” Mr Seabrook said the live sheep export industry was vital to WA rural communities and any ban would see a detrimental effect on all associated industries and eventually a shrinkage of the national economy. “It is reprehensible for those who wish to see the end of this trade to continue to ignore the science and place the livelihoods of thousands of farming and pastoral businesses at risk,” he said. “The stated goal of some activists is to stop export of all livestock from Australia. “There is no doubt that a ban on live export will cause massive economic damage throughout WA, decimating both the agricultural and pastoral industries and, in time, right across Australia if the activists move against the cattle export industry, one of their stated aims.” Mr Seabrook conceded that the future of the live sheep trade was in the hands of city voters. “These electorates must feel confident that animal welfare is front and centre in the way the trade is carried out,” he said. “Our industry is changing, it must continue to build on world’s best practice, improve animal welfare standards, counter a negative community attitude and rebuild confidence. “A huge challenge. “It is time that we all stand up and be counted. “We must counter the animal activists’ campaign. “For too long we have let them roll out a message unchallenged and it is time for us to voice our support for the live export trade going forward.” During a live export panel discussion Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) livestock manager Harold Sealy pulled no punches and was adamant that LSS’s consignment on the Maysora which left Fremantle last week was not a resumption of the sheep trade but a clearing out of their cattle feedlot of 10,000 head.

He said the shipment cost WA $7 million in lost revenue due to the lack of clarity around stocking densities for sheep. “We need clarity – we have a Federal minister who won’t speak to us and won’t have nothing to do with us,” Mr Sealy said. “We have no clarity about what goes on. “We don’t know what’s going to happen next year, we don’t even know what is going to happen in November. “The trade hasn’t started I can assure you of that. “The 20,000 sheep, they just went on the back of 10,000 cattle we had in our feedlots that had to go, we are a long way away from seeing this trade get going.” Mr Sealy said in breaking down the $7m loss for the State, there was also an impact on sheep sales, transport and other associated industries. He said 40,000 more sheep should have gone on that ship – “there’s $3.5m” – on top of transport $300,000, onboard pellets, staff, stevedoring and wharfing costing $960,000. Mr Sealey said everyone needed to work together to find a solution. Emanuel Exports export services manager John Edwards said he had spent his adult working life (35 years) directly involved in the live sheep export industry and had seen first-hand what the industry meant to regional WA, as well as overseas markets. “Live exports is not just about wet markets and refrigeration – it is about tradition, it’s about culture and it’s about religion,” Mr Edwards said. “Who are we in Australia to tell our customers how they are meant to take their meat, be it live or in a box? “Our overseas customers have choice and we shouldn’t be ignorant to their requirements as they will simply go elsewhere to get what they want. “I’ve been involved in live exports predominantly in the Middle East (ME), working for three of the major sheep and cattle importers into Saudi Arabia – I’ve seen first-hand what live exports from around the world means in that market and many of the other ME markets. “Surety around Halal slaughter and access to fresh meat daily drives these markets.”