 

Information days for Elders livestock

JODIE RINTOUL
13 Jul, 2017 09:54 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Elders WA livestock sales manager Tom Marron (left) and Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp with two of the newest members of the Elders livestock team Carly Longmuir, Derby and Kate Varis, Corrigin.

Elders WA livestock sales manager Tom Marron (left) and Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp with two of the newest members of the Elders livestock team Carly Longmuir, Derby and Kate Varis, Corrigin.

Catching up at last week's Elders livestock conference were Elders Merredin representative Matt Martin (left), Elders Lake Grace livestock trainee Simon Sangalli, Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters and Elders Midland representative Tim McKeogh.

Catching up at last week's Elders livestock conference were Elders Merredin representative Matt Martin (left), Elders Lake Grace livestock trainee Simon Sangalli, Elders Merredin branch manager Andrew Peters and Elders Midland representative Tim McKeogh.

Members of the Elders South West livestock team Craig Martin (left) and Cameron Harris, Manjimup, Alex Roberts, Harvey/Brunswick and Peter Forrest, Boyup Brook.

Members of the Elders South West livestock team Craig Martin (left) and Cameron Harris, Manjimup, Alex Roberts, Harvey/Brunswick and Peter Forrest, Boyup Brook.

Elders Geraldton representative Gary Preston (left), Elders WA livestock sales manager Tom Marron and Elders Geraldton representative Neil Johnstone.

Elders Geraldton representative Gary Preston (left), Elders WA livestock sales manager Tom Marron and Elders Geraldton representative Neil Johnstone.

THE Elders livestock team came together for its annual conference at the Vines Resort in the Swan Valley recently to plan for the coming 12 months and to celebrate the results achieved in the past financial year.

Elders livestock staff, agents and members of the administration team gathered for the two-day event where they heard from a range of internal and external speakers.

External speakers included farm consultant Ashley Herbert, who provided a positive presentation on the viability of running sheep in the Wheatbelt, and Animal Health Australia’s Francis Gartrell, who looked at J-BAS requirements.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development representatives included Rod Thompson, who spoke about biosecurity and notifiable diseases.

The event ended with a presentation from retired soldier Troy Simmonds, who served for 22 years in the Australian Army, including 16 years (1996-2012) as an operator in the Special Air Service Regiment.

Mr Simmonds was the patrol commander of the lead patrol in the 2008 battle of Khas Uruzgan which resulted in the awarding of the first Victoria Cross in 40 years to Mark Donaldson.

At the time, this was the fiercest and bloodiest battle for Australian troops since Vietnam.

During the intense gun battle that raged for more than two hours, Mr Simmonds received two gunshot wounds and still has a bullet lodged in his body.

Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said his well-received presentation had provided a great insight into his experiences and about the importance of team work, taking responsibility and resilience.

FarmWeekly
Jodie Rintoul

Jodie Rintoul

is Farm Weekly's livestock manager

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables