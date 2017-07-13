THE Elders livestock team came together for its annual conference at the Vines Resort in the Swan Valley recently to plan for the coming 12 months and to celebrate the results achieved in the past financial year.

Elders livestock staff, agents and members of the administration team gathered for the two-day event where they heard from a range of internal and external speakers.

External speakers included farm consultant Ashley Herbert, who provided a positive presentation on the viability of running sheep in the Wheatbelt, and Animal Health Australia’s Francis Gartrell, who looked at J-BAS requirements.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development representatives included Rod Thompson, who spoke about biosecurity and notifiable diseases.

The event ended with a presentation from retired soldier Troy Simmonds, who served for 22 years in the Australian Army, including 16 years (1996-2012) as an operator in the Special Air Service Regiment.

Mr Simmonds was the patrol commander of the lead patrol in the 2008 battle of Khas Uruzgan which resulted in the awarding of the first Victoria Cross in 40 years to Mark Donaldson.

At the time, this was the fiercest and bloodiest battle for Australian troops since Vietnam.

During the intense gun battle that raged for more than two hours, Mr Simmonds received two gunshot wounds and still has a bullet lodged in his body.

Elders State livestock manager Geoff Shipp said his well-received presentation had provided a great insight into his experiences and about the importance of team work, taking responsibility and resilience.