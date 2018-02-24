THE high mortality rate onboard an Emanuel Exports vessel bound for the Middle East has prompted WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan to seek an investigation into the incident.

Ms MacTiernan instructed the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development last week to investigate the cause of the loss of 2400 sheep from the live export voyage in August 2017.

This was the first time a minister has taken such action in 10 years.

Emanuel Exports sent a total of 63,804 sheep on the 23-day voyage from Fremantle to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, when 3.76 per cent of the sheep perished.

The Australian Department of Agriculture and Water Resources published the figures of all livestock exports from July 1 - December 31, 2017, which highlighted that it wasn’t unusual to lose sheep on long voyages, although this particular shipment exceeded the reportable mortality level of two per cent.

Ms MacTiernan was advised by the WA Solicitor General that the State Animal Welfare Act 2002 applied to aboard live export vessels, and that WA’s legal obligations were not inconsistent with Federal laws regarding live export.

She said she had written to the Federal Minister for Agriculture and Water Resources David Littleproud to suggest a collaborative approach to the investigation between the State and Federal agencies.

“Our legal advice is that WA’s animal welfare laws apply on live export ships – as a government, we have an obligation to see those laws followed,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“We have real concerns over the impact of heat stress on WA sheep on live export voyages and have made clear to industry that where there may have been breaches of the Animal Welfare Act, we have a responsibility to investigate.

“Maintaining public confidence in welfare standards in live export is absolutely vital to the ongoing sustainability of industry.”

Australian Livestock Exporters Council chief executive officer Simon Westaway said, “Australian livestock exporters operate under the existing Federal regulatory system, which represents the world’s most comprehensive livestock export laws”.