ONE of WA’s major feedstock suppliers is about to lay off half its staff, after live exporter Livestock Shipping Services announced it would not export during the northern summer months due to Federal Government restrictions, creating an oversupply of pellets for livestock feed.

Macco Feeds Australia, Williams, which employs 20 people, is anticipating it will lay off about 10 casual, part-time and full-time staff within the next few weeks, according to manager Phil Beresford.

Mr Beresford said more would be known mid-week, but over the next three months operations would be scaled back, to run only one to two days a week instead of the seven days they have been operating in order to keep up with demand.

“This is huge for the company which has been running at full capacity as it will affect 70 per cent of production,” Mr Beresford said.

“Some of the staff have been with the company for 14-15 years and about a quarter of the staff for 8-12 years.

“Ninety per cent of the staff are locals or have moved to the area for work.”

Macco Feeds has normally kept a low profile and hasn’t needed to advertise as it has struggled to keep up with demand.

The flow-on effect of the scale down would significantly affect the local transport sector.

Mr Beresford said 400 to 500 tonnes of pellets a day were delivered from Macco Feeds to customers.

“Then there is cartage of the 120,000t of grain, straw and other products which are delivered to the mill each year,” he said.

“Two local transporters have already indicated that they will reduce their fleets and workforce if there is such a large reduction in work.

“It is not something that the country towns need right now, there are already empty shops in nearby Narrogin and people out of work.

“The majority of the grain and straw is purchased from local and surrounding farmers who will have to find another market which will not be easy as most of the grain is feed spec and the straw is a by-product which would otherwise be burnt.”