 

Katanning going live with electronic NVDs

AIDAN SMITH
23 Mar, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE Katanning saleyards will soon be using electronic National Vendor Declaration (NVD) forms for all stock movements.

The NVD is a paper-based system that was introduced into the Australian red meat industry to create an integrity-backed level of traceability for the movement of animals from their place of origin to the market.

A database records the information on the forms which is entered manually by the receivers of livestock, such as saleyards, feedlots, processors and live exporters.

Aglive WA business development manager Mike Burrell said now that the system was being used across Australia and the paper records needed to be held for several years, the mountain of paper was growing rapidly.

He said Aglive had gone through a development process under the guidelines of Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and had developed a digital solution which is fully licenced by the MLA for introduction across Australia.

“This has brought Aglive to the attention of Rod Bushell who manages the Katanning Saleyards and is trialling the introduction of receiving eNVDs (electronic NVDs) into the administration office,” Mr Burrell said.

“The amount of time that is required each week to check forms, make phone calls to correct mistakes and then manually feed the information into the sale catalogue has Rod looking for a better way.”

Mr Burrell said Aglive has enabled Katanning to receive eNVDs and was working on getting producers using the system to show the benefits to all parties.

“The process of introduction is working alongside the existing system to make sure there is a smooth transition,” he said.

“For example, producers are asked to create the NVD on their computer and print out a copy to give to the truck driver.

“By submitting the eNVD from the computer, the saleyard gets an email with the eNVD attached, well before the truck leaves the farm.

“The truck driver has a paper copy to give to the receiver at the saleyard which complies with the existing process.

“Eventually, a receival tower might be put in place to receive all NVDs from arriving trucks allowing for a transition to not having to carry the paper form.”

Mr Burrell said the digital form could be easily incorporated into the sale catalogue and because they were not handwritten, the details were easy to read and mistake free.

“The value of digital information to producers is its ability to stay with the animals right through to the retail shelf,” he said.

“The objective is to see a consumer using a mobile app to swipe a barcode on packaged meat and information coming up on their phone saying this is lamb grown on grass from a farm near Katanning, in Western Australia.

“Valuable feedback to producers can also come from processors by individually supplying carcase information to allow better management of breeding animals.”

Mr Bushell confirmed that eNVDs would be introduced and was looking forward to seeing how the trial went.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Indian Commercial farmers are moving abroad and investing in USA,CANADA,CA countries and
light grey arrow
Matthew is spot on! Some farmers may relish the chance to pull the organic lobby into line.
light grey arrow
CropDeath's company members hate a levy on GM seed, so they pay for the GM contamination GM
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables