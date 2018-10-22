 

Kelpie construction cancelled

AIDAN SMITH
22 Oct, 2018 01:00 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
p The MV Ocean Drover is currently listed for sale by livestock exporter Wellard.
p The MV Ocean Drover is currently listed for sale by livestock exporter Wellard.

WELLARD has announced that its MV Ocean Kelpie has had its construction contract terminated by Croatian shipbuilders Uljanik.

Wellard’s Singaporean subsidiary, Wellard Ships Pte Ltd, received the notification late last week.

The company had written off $13.8 million in its June 30, 2018 figures, reflecting advance payments made under the Uljanik contract, according to Wellard’s Annual Report.

The MV Ocean Kelpie was specified as “a bespoke livestock carrier of approximately 12,500m2 net pen area, originally commissioned by contract with Uljanik in March 2015”.

The company had previously announced in its August 20, 2018, Annual Report that it was commencing negotiations to “either exit or delay the build contract” while it turned its financial position around, although in doing that it was possible Wellard may breach commitments under the contract.

The Kelpie was initially expected to be in operation at the end of 2017, although according to Wellard, not much had been done on the vessel.

Wellard said it would “immediately assess its response to Uljanik in order to protect its rights under the contract”.

Uljanik, which is partly State-owned, had previously constructed Wellard’s flagship the MV Ocean Drover – which is currently listed for sale.

It is the biggest shipbuilding group in Croatia and has been suffering from financial woes the past few years after being impacted by the global financial crisis, and the subsequent downturn in shipbuilding.

Asian shipbuilders have also been competing on price.

Earlier this year the European Commission cleared Croatia to buoy up the shipbuilders by AU$159m, although some financial analysts predict it will need about one per cent of Croatia’s GDP to get back on the water.

After losing a few contracts to European companies, because of its failure to deliver ships on time, Uljanik had its bank accounts frozen a couple of times.

In August Uljanik saw its 4500 workers strike for 10 days, until they were paid, while calling for new management, which resulted in its chairman stepping down.

With the Kelpie now scuttled before it even left the docks, Wellard may have one less problem on its hands as it pursues financial profitability for the future.

When the Kelpie was announced in 2015 Wellard chief executive Mauro Balzarini said the vessel would be mid-sized and could carry 10,000 cattle or 40,000 sheep, or a combination of both.

It had been “optimised to deliver maximum livestock transport efficiency in the China and South East Asian markets, but will be suitable for any market globally”.

Two standout features of the MV Ocean Kelpie were its fuel efficiency and low emissions, as well as its combination of cargo and fodder capacity that would have allowed Wellard flexibility, cost efficiencies and livestock safety when it was scheduling voyages.

Mr Balzarini said the MV Ocean Kelpie would have raised the bar in livestock vessel design and animal welfare.

Wellard will provide further details as the matter progresses.

Kuwaiti Livestock Trading and Transport (KLTT) which is heavily invested in the Australian live sheep trade with its Rural Export and Trading WA operation based in Perth, also has its new state-of-the-art vessel being built by Uljanik – which is expected to be delivered next year.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables