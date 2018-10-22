WELLARD has announced that its MV Ocean Kelpie has had its construction contract terminated by Croatian shipbuilders Uljanik.

Wellard’s Singaporean subsidiary, Wellard Ships Pte Ltd, received the notification late last week.

The company had written off $13.8 million in its June 30, 2018 figures, reflecting advance payments made under the Uljanik contract, according to Wellard’s Annual Report.

The MV Ocean Kelpie was specified as “a bespoke livestock carrier of approximately 12,500m2 net pen area, originally commissioned by contract with Uljanik in March 2015”.

The company had previously announced in its August 20, 2018, Annual Report that it was commencing negotiations to “either exit or delay the build contract” while it turned its financial position around, although in doing that it was possible Wellard may breach commitments under the contract.

The Kelpie was initially expected to be in operation at the end of 2017, although according to Wellard, not much had been done on the vessel.

Wellard said it would “immediately assess its response to Uljanik in order to protect its rights under the contract”.

Uljanik, which is partly State-owned, had previously constructed Wellard’s flagship the MV Ocean Drover – which is currently listed for sale.

It is the biggest shipbuilding group in Croatia and has been suffering from financial woes the past few years after being impacted by the global financial crisis, and the subsequent downturn in shipbuilding.

Asian shipbuilders have also been competing on price.

Earlier this year the European Commission cleared Croatia to buoy up the shipbuilders by AU$159m, although some financial analysts predict it will need about one per cent of Croatia’s GDP to get back on the water.

After losing a few contracts to European companies, because of its failure to deliver ships on time, Uljanik had its bank accounts frozen a couple of times.

In August Uljanik saw its 4500 workers strike for 10 days, until they were paid, while calling for new management, which resulted in its chairman stepping down.