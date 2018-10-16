NATIONAL sheep slaughter numbers have run hot for the past seven weeks on the back of intensifying dry conditions across many of the nation’s key sheep production areas.

For the entire year up until August, we saw sheep slaughter outstrip last year’s levels for every month to July.

August tipped over the one million head slaughtered and September will end up much stronger again.

According to Mecardo analyst Angus Brown, there was little chance the annual sheep slaughter being under eight million head.

“Five-year average sheep slaughter for October to December will see over 9.2m head for the year,” Mr Brown said.

“Even the lowest October to December sheep slaughter on record, from 2011 will see annual rates at 8.3m head.”

According to Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) market intelligence manager Scott Tolmie, it has been a year of extremes for the Australian lamb market, with prices soaring into unchartered territory due to strong demand meeting tightening supply.

“Lamb prices have been breaking records as they smashed through the 700c and 800 cents per kilogram carcase weight marks for the first time,” Mr Tolmie said.

MLA sheep projections show annual lamb slaughter numbers at 22.9m head for 2018, up two per cent on 2017.

Their sheep slaughter forecast mirror’s Mecardo’s, predicting to reach 9.3m head, up 23pc on 2017 levels.

“Poor seasonal conditions and high feed costs have led to a waning supply of finished lambs as the year has progressed,” Mr Tolmie said.

“This, combined with strong international demand, has resulted in fierce competition for a diminishing supply and driven up prices across the board.”

Mr Tolmie said dry conditions drove increased lamb slaughter for the first half of the year, spiking in the second quarter of 2018 as conditions worsened and producers looked to destock.

The numbers peaked in June with the highest month of lamb slaughter on record.

But lamb slaughter has fallen in recent months due to the delay in new season lambs entering the market.