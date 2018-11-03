PRICES topped at $8800 for a Lambmaster ram at last week’s inaugural Elders South West Invitational ram sale at Boyanup to set this season’s top price for a shedding ram. An outstanding offering of 58 rams from six different breeds and studs came together to achieve a pleasing average of $1662, however buyers were selective which resulted in a lower than expected clearance of 60 per cent, with two studs unfortunately not receiving a bid. It was apparent before the sale began that the newly-developed Lambmaster breed was going to be the flavour of the day, with plenty of excitement and anticipation surrounding the first auction of rams in Australia. Elders territory sales manager and sale co-ordinator Clint Gartrell said the line-up of rams was outstanding. “The sale’s overall result was very good with more than anticipated registrations, numerous buyers from the eastern seaboard via phone bids and local buyer attendance,” Mr Gartrell said. “The shedding section sold to good demand with interest in both the Wiltipoll and newly developed Lambmaster breeds. “Suffolks and White Suffolks managed to capture attention but didn’t achieve total clearances although prices were solid.” p Lambmaster It was the opening Lambmaster ram offered by stud principals Neil Garnett and Robert Broun that sparked the most attention and opened the breeds fantastic selling spree. Elders auctioneer Deane Allen had his work cut out, taking bids not only from four agents who were on the phone to buyers, but also a number of potential buyers in the shed who were keen to get their hands on the early maturing, April-born sire. In the end it was Elders stud stock representative Preston Clarke who gave the final nod and purchased the sire at the sale’s $8800 top price on behalf of Gary and Judy Doyle Montarna station, Wentworth, New South Wales. The stud kept 50pc semen rights in the ram. Along with the top-priced ram, Mr Doyle secured a seven-month-old youngster for $1800 and one of a similar age, with very sound feet and legs for $3600.

Mr Doyle said he was impressed by the top-priced ram’s overall conformation and strength in the video and photos Mr Garnett had sent him prior to the sale. “This is my first purchase of Lambmaster sheep and I look forward to joining the rams to my flock of 600 Dorper-Wiltipoll cross ewes,” Mr Doyle said. “We really like the look of the breed’s fertile, robust, yet very mobile structure which will enables them to walk a fare distance and handle dry, range land type country like ours. “We would have liked a few more rams at auction, but we have selected another four privately and secured about 10 top of the drop ewes and 200 embryos to start our own stud too.” The day’s second top price of $4900 was also achieved by a Lambmaster and this ram was snapped up by Phil and Ginette Corker, P & G Corker, Boyup Brook. Mr Corker said they first saw the breed at the stud’s March field day. “We are big believers of self shedding sheep and the Lambmasters have great carcase attributes to go with it,” Mr Corker said. “They will go over our flock of 250 Western Wiltshire ewes and we are hopeful that their progeny will be fairly easy to sell to the next generation of consumers. “Over the past year we have culled half our flock to try and get our quality right and we now look forward to increasing our number to 500-600 head with the use of Lambmasters. “I have a full-time job off farm and not having to deal with flies, lice and grass seed in our sheep will be a big help. “We’ve been looking for a low maintenance breed like the Lambmaster and consider this breed to be bulletproof.” Along with this April drop ram, the Corkers purchased another Lambmaster for $4300. Elders stud stock representative Nathan King purchased two rams at $2800 and $3400 on behalf of David Harrison, Ganaree White Suffolk stud, Cobar, NSW. Mr Harrison said he was after an easy-care, good structured breed that had great shedding capabilities and was capable of walking 10km to water in drought stricken conditions.

“I think the Lambmaster meets this criteria and will be a good alternative to the many Dorper flocks in the Cobar area,” Mr Harrison said. “They will be joined to a self replacing White Suffolk flock of 300 ewes. “The plan is to slowly move towards a more pure Lambmaster flock and having already purchased a handful of 25 Lambmaster ewes from Neil, I will soon start my own stud.” Mr Harrison owns a mixed farming operation of approximately 13,560 hectares and believes the low maintenance, very quite nature and size of the breed that Mr Garnett has created will suit his environment perfectly. Also getting his hands on a Lambmaster ram was James Broun, JP & JL Broun, Beverly, who pushed prices up on a number of occasions. Mr Broun paid $3500 and said he already had 900 Ultra White-Lambmaster cross ewes which he purchased on-farm from Mr Garnett three years ago. “I like the breeds shedding abilities, size, good conformation and constitution,” Mr Broun said. “This ram will go in with other sires to breed self replacing ewes and prime lambs.” Not leaving empty handed and loading two Lambmasters on the back of the ute at $2600 and $2000 was Twin Peaks Family Trust, Gnowellen. p Wiltipoll Kicking off the sale were 10 long-bodied, natural shedding Wiltipoll rams bred by Brian and Neroli Smith, Neribri stud, Boyanup. The breed caught the eye of a handful of buyers which resulted in a $825 top price and eight of the 10 rams selling for an average of $498. PC Minchin, Busselton, was quickest of the mark in securing the $825 sire which was August 2017 born and expressed raw data scans of 94.0mm LW 10.6mm fat and a 38.5mm EMA. Paying $750 for a quality ram that had a 96.0 LW, 14.4mm fat and 40.5mm EMA was TB & IM Stewart & Son, Vasse. The Stewarts also purchased another Wiltipoll for $725, while Bridgetown producer, RE Tavasci, loaded two onto their ute at $475 and $300. p Suffolk Enthusiastic, young prime lamb breeder Tarryn Gray, Tarlinga Suffolks stud, Kirup, made her selling debut when presenting eight powerful, thick-bodied rams that were described by Mr Allen like peas in a pod.