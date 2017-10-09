CONFIDENCE remains high in Australia’s live export sector, despite exporters enduring some of the most difficult economic conditions in the industry’s history.

However Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council (ALEC) chairman Simon Crean said further investment was needed in productivity, traceability and infrastructure to mitigate the impact of high prices.

Mr Crean spoke at the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA’s (PGA) annual convention at Crown Perth last Wednesday, highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Australia’s live export industry.

He said the $2 billion industry had been significantly impacted by high red meat prices, which was affecting all parts of the supply chain and resulting in major trade disruption.

According to the Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) Livecorp monthly trade summary, Australian cattle exports dropped 26 per cent in the 12 months to the end of August.

Exports to Indonesia dropped 22pc in that period, a supply chain disruption Mr Crean described as comparable to the live export ban of 2011.

Despite this, Mr Crean said he was hopeful the Indonesian market could be recovered.

“The Australian government continue dialogue with Indonesia directly, both with their industry and their government, to address key issues around breeders, cattle quotas, permits and price impactors,” Mr Crean said.

“The Indonesia Australia Closer Economic Partnership (IA-CEPA) could provide a platform for certainty into the future.”

Live cattle exports to Vietnam – Australia’s second largest live cattle market – also dropped 28pc in the year to the end of August, while exports to Malaysia dropped 54pc.

Mr Crean said despite difficult market conditions, there was positive trade news thanks to development in the Chinese cattle market.

“Since the historic first sea-bound slaughter shipment of Australian cattle was exported in February, high cattle prices have prevented any further trade activity,” Mr Crean said.