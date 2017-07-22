DESPITE expectations of better earnings in the livestock export market this year, the numbers are sliding and shippers are still feeling the pain of high domestic cattle prices.

Financially-stretched livestock exporter, Wellard Limited, has flagged its losses are mounting after a much tougher finish to the financial year than expected.

Trading losses for the second half of 2016-17 were likely to be “significantly higher” than the first half-year’s $16 million loss, pushing full-year losses to between $55m and $65m.

Australia’s live feeder and slaughter cattle exports have slumped 38 per cent in the first six months of 2017 in comparison with the prior corresponding period, according to latest live trade industry figures.

Wellard, Australia’s biggest cattle exporter, recently sold one of its vessels for $17.6m to reduce its debt load.

However, the company has continued to struggle to buy Australian cattle for export at prices low enough to excite overseas buyers.

“Our previous expectations of market improvement at this point in the season have not materialised, with conditions remaining extremely difficult,” said Wellard managing director, Mauro Balzarini.

The price of cattle in Australia remained “uneconomically high”.

Live exporters and abattoirs faced considerable competition for cattle from beef producers who were either building their herds or simply holding stock to take advantage of available pasture.

Favourable conditions in northern Australia were particularly relevant following the northern Australian wet season.

The company said sustained high prices had suppressed interest from traditional Indonesian and Vietnamese markets.

Buyers were reducing their cattle purchases, unwilling to absorb or pass on the increased sourcing costs.

Total Australian live exports to Indonesia last month fell more than 60pc, compared to the same period last year.

Wellard has also reported “an extraordinary loss” worth up to $10m on one voyage from South America.