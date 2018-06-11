 

LiveCorp course to be held in Freo

11 Jun, 2018 04:00 AM
LiveCorp shipboard stockmen's training course facilitator Blythe Calnan.
THE next LiveCorp shipboard stockpersons’ training course will be held in Fremantle from July 3 to July 6.

The program aims to produce provisionally accredited stockmen to service the livestock export industry in accordance with the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL).

The course includes classroom tutorials and training, together with practical animal handling training and assessment at nearby cattle and sheep feedlots.

There may also be an opportunity to visit a livestock ship in port, depending on vessel schedules.

Onboard stockmen play an important role in caring for livestock in the export industry.

They are responsible for the management of the health, welfare and physical needs of Australian livestock exported by sea during loading, voyage and discharge.

It is a condition under ASEL that all stockmen accompanying livestock on sea voyages be accredited by LiveCorp.

The course teaches participants about adapting to life and work onboard; animal handling; detection, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases; and feed, water and deck management.

A prerequisite for acceptance into the training program is demonstrated stock handling experience.

Facilitator Blythe Calnan will draw on her experience working in the livestock export industry, and as a livestock handling and welfare consultant, to present a number of sessions throughout the week, joined by Byron O’Keeke (animal handler), Renee Willis (veterinarian) and Richard Leitch (head stockman).

“Animal welfare and human welfare are both front of mind at all times in the livestock export industry,” Ms Calnan said.

“This course draws on the knowledge and experience of industry professionals who are passionate about both.

“The course prepares you for the role of shipboard stockperson by introducing you to valuable written and electronic resources, as well as practical skills.

“It’s an opportunity to learn from experienced industry professionals about maintaining the highest standard of welfare for the animals in your care.”

Participants who satisfy the assessment requirements of the course will be awarded a provisional accreditation certificate.

Full accreditation is gained after the completion of two voyages, where competency is assessed.

“The number of people now working at a management level in the industry who started out as on-board stockies is impressive,” Ms Calnan said.

“For anyone looking to further their career in the livestock industry, this course is a really valuable and widely respected addition to your resumé.”

Places within the courses are limited and interested applicants are encouraged to register at livecorp.com.au/training-and-even t-registration

FarmWeekly

