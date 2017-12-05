FRUSTRATION and confusion still reigns almost two months after Meat and Livestock Australia’s (MLA) Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) new biosecurity and animal welfare requirements came online.

Having been told that it is not compulsory to sign up to the LPA’s new requirements, livestock producers are finding that they are unable to access National Vendor Declaration (NVD) forms without LPA accreditation.

The frustration and anger at the way the program was rolled out has been expressed by farmers across WA who felt that they are being forced into additional compliance – even though there was no call for it from customers.

“It’s like the tail wagging the dog,” said Gairdner producer and former industry representative Ian Peacock.

“Sheep Producers Australia (formerly the Sheep Meat Council of Australia) might like the idea but the new requirements, we are told, were brought in on the pretext that there might be some money in the higher end market in Europe – maybe.

“The thing is there will be no extra money in it for us, even if they manage to sell sheep into the European market.

“It’s a flimsy excuse for making us go through all this compliance.

“Any extra money will be soaked up by compliance costs on both sides of the farmgate.”

The Peacocks have been thinking about getting out of the livestock industry and going full-time cropping – and this issue might just seal the deal for them.

They run 7000 sheep and about 160 cattle, as well as their cropping program.

“We are trying to sell the last of our cross bred lambs – but we have run out of NVD forms,’’ Mr Peacock said.

“As far as we know, we can’t get them online until we sign up to the LPA program – and we don’t want to sign up.

“MLA should say that we could carry on life as normal.

“If you sign up that’s fine and if you opt out that’s fine.

“This is forcing me to sign up to have the right to trade.

“Is that not a restriction of trade?

“I haven’t got the time to find out.