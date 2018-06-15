LIVESTOCK producers can expect to be randomly selected for their Livestock Production Assurance (LPA) audit from July 2018, when the first of about 2000 random on-farm audits will be carried out nationally.

Enforcement of the new on-farm animal welfare and biosecurity management practices, which have become part of LPA accreditation since October 2017, will take place from July and occur yearly.

Compliance requirements with these additional elements saw backlash from livestock producers across the State when they were first notified of the change in October, in many cases after the role-out of the new program had begun.

Many producers were upset at the perceived lack of consultation about the changes and the additional costs and requirements associated.At the time Meat & Livestock Australia and Integrity Systems Company (ISC), which manages the LPA program, responded to concerns saying it was important to be ahead of the game in terms of animal welfare in order to prove the integrity of the Australian production system, which would enable exporters to access the “high-end European market”.

ISC postponed compliance requirements to the new standards until July to allow producers time to come to grips with the new expectations and to conform to the animal welfare and biosecurity requirements.

The two additional requirements were added to the five existing elements – property risk assessment, safe and responsible animal treatments, safe livestock feed, preparation for dispatch, and livestock transactions and movements.

To meet the biosecurity requirements every LPA accredited producer needs to have a Farm Biosecurity Plan, and implement it.Producers must also be able to demonstrate that their on-farm handling of livestock is consistent with the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines.

Those responsible for livestock management need to have a copy of the standards and guidelines, be familiar with its content, complete the LPA Learning module, and advise and oversee others handling livestock.AUS-MEAT auditor Brendan Ryan conducts LPA audits from Werribee in south-western Victoria to Naracoorte in South Australia, and up to the New South Wales border.