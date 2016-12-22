MUCHEA Livestock Centre will experience more changes in 2017 after livestock manager Darren Robertson announced his resignation last week, triggering a change in management personnel for the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA).

"Mr Robertson will leave the organisation during January," WAMIA said in a statement.

"Darren has been instrumental in initiating significant change at the MLC, firstly as a key member of the Livestock Logistics WA (LLWA) joint venture and more recently as a key member of the WAMIA team."

Livestock team leader Dustin Clinch will become acting livestock manager until a formal recruitment process is undertaken.

WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams told Farm Weekly this had been a year of improvements, and it was disappointing to lose Mr Robertson.

"We wish him all the best,'' Mr Williams said.

"Darren has been an integral part in building the team out at Muchea.

"Dustin Clinch will step into that role. He has been with us for a month, but is very capable.

"Jessica Doyle will step into Dustin's role in an acting capacity."

Mr Williams said WAMIA would advertise for the position in late January.

"We have a good team," he said.

"I think everyone is fairly comfortable with the direction we have, but there is always tweaking along the way."

Earlier this year WAMIA announced it would take over full control of the yards from LLWA, in a bid to improve inefficiencies at the centre.

For the past six months WAMIA has been responsible for animal handling and sale administration services.

"The activities of the joint venture have all come across to WAMIA, with little disruption," Mr Williams said.

"There is a lot more clarity for people, as there aren't multiple parties involved and the responsibilities are clearer."

The State government-owned facility opened in 2010 and is run by WAMIA.

The LLWA joint venture was designed to streamline operations at the yards and improve confidence in its operation.