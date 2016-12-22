 

Management changes for livestock centre

JACINTA BOLSENBROEK
22 Dec, 2016 09:08 AM
Darren Robertson has resigned from the Muchea Livestock Centre.
MUCHEA Livestock Centre will experience more changes in 2017 after livestock manager Darren Robertson announced his resignation last week, triggering a change in management personnel for the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA).

"Mr Robertson will leave the organisation during January," WAMIA said in a statement.

"Darren has been instrumental in initiating significant change at the MLC, firstly as a key member of the Livestock Logistics WA (LLWA) joint venture and more recently as a key member of the WAMIA team."

Livestock team leader Dustin Clinch will become acting livestock manager until a formal recruitment process is undertaken.

WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams told Farm Weekly this had been a year of improvements, and it was disappointing to lose Mr Robertson.

"We wish him all the best,'' Mr Williams said.

"Darren has been an integral part in building the team out at Muchea.

"Dustin Clinch will step into that role. He has been with us for a month, but is very capable.

"Jessica Doyle will step into Dustin's role in an acting capacity."

Mr Williams said WAMIA would advertise for the position in late January.

"We have a good team," he said.

"I think everyone is fairly comfortable with the direction we have, but there is always tweaking along the way."

Earlier this year WAMIA announced it would take over full control of the yards from LLWA, in a bid to improve inefficiencies at the centre.

For the past six months WAMIA has been responsible for animal handling and sale administration services.

"The activities of the joint venture have all come across to WAMIA, with little disruption," Mr Williams said.

"There is a lot more clarity for people, as there aren't multiple parties involved and the responsibilities are clearer."

The State government-owned facility opened in 2010 and is run by WAMIA.

The LLWA joint venture was designed to streamline operations at the yards and improve confidence in its operation.

During the July change of management, WAMIA said it was confident the move would benefit producers, buyers and agents through increased trust and confidence in the smooth operation of the yards.

Mr Williams said the ability to manage large stock numbers had improved in the past 18 to 23 months.

"If there was a big sale of about 2000 head, people would run around wondering how to deal with the numbers," he said.

"In the past few months we have regularly been exceeding 3000 head a sale and no one bats an eyelid."

Mr Williams said some minor maintenance and IT issues remained.

"From the outside it looks the same, but below the surface everything is working more smoothly," he said.

Mr Williams put the changes down to a stable team and the creation of more permanent staff positions.

"We have a lot more of a team focus and a more stable team," he said.

"We have achieved more volume and are utilising the centre, not just on a Sunday to Tuesday basis - we operate seven days a week.

"This means we can give people certainty of work."

Mr Williams said the centre was in no hurry to fill Mr Robertson's position until the new year and may begin the recruitment process in January or February.

"We would encourage applicants with appropriate skills and background to express interest in joining the team," he said.

FarmWeekly
Jacinta Bolsenbroek

Jacinta Bolsenbroek

is a senior journalist at Farm Weekly

