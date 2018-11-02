MATURE age Merino ewe values reached $192 to head a strong market at the Primaries special sheep sale at Eneabba last Friday.

The buoyant sale marked a successful return to the Eneabba saleyards for the Primaries team after it revived the fixture last year following a break for a few years.

A number of vendors from last year again took the opportunity to market their surplus sheep at the sale and joined several new vendors, offering a total yarding of almost 7000 well-presented sheep.

The top yarding featured genuine lines and annual draft of ewes and wethers and reflected vendors’ shrewd breeding and favourable seasonal conditions in the northern Midlands and Mid West regions.

Proven 4.5 to 5.5-year-old ewes and maiden spring shorn ewes made up the majority of descriptions with 2.5 to 3.5yo spring shorn ewes, autumn shorn 1.5yo ewes and a couple of wether lines making up the balance of the yarding.

Under the control of Primaries auctioneer Rhys Hebberman, the sale posted a complete clearance to gross almost $1 million and average $145 across the yarding.

Young spring shorn ewes sold to $186 to average $162, mature 2.5 to 3.5yo spring shorn ewes topped at $192 to average $188 while 4.5 to 5.5yo spring shorn ewe values reached $178 to average $151.

Maiden autumn shorn ewes topped at $158 to average $130, spring shorn mature age first cross Afrino ewes reached $132 to average $131, while spring shorn wether lambs and 1.5yo wethers sold for $92 and $98 respectively.

Return vendors RG & DM Wilkinson, Challara stud, Badgingarra, offered several lines of mixed aged OJD vaccinated spring shorn ewes of their own Challara breeding which attracted a premium and headlined the sale’s top prices across most age groups.

The Wilkinson family topped the sale with a line of 159 3.5yo ewes selling to Craig Walker, Primaries Geraldton, representing return buyer Hamersley Fairfield, Walkaway, for $192.

Mr Walker went on to collect two further lines of ewes for Hamersley Fairfield, paying $172 and $168 for lines of 300 and 211 4.5yo October shorn Hill Padua blood ewes from CF Thomas & Co, Hill Padua MPM stud, Three Springs.