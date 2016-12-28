HAVING bridged a gap between optimal medication and management within the livestock sector, technology company Automed has made an award-winning entrance into the industry.

The Automed system calculates the optimal medication for a variety of different species including cattle, sheep and pigs, and administers the exact dose and automatically records the data.

This adds the ability to make drugs and treatments traceable and tamper-proof and reduces under and overdosing of livestock.

The system went on the market this year and has already won a string of awards, including the national iAwards, Mobility Innovation of the Year and Industrial and Primary Industries awards.

The company also won the Victorian government's Inspiration of the Year award.

After winning the regional and national iAwards, Automed competed earlier this month in the Asia Pacific Information and Communications Technology Alliance Awards (APICTA).

The newly-established company won the Industry Application award, against 828 participants representing 16 economies from the Asia-Pacific region.

Founder and chief executive officer David Edwards said he was in sheer disbelief when they received the award in Taipei.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have received this award," he said.

"Having just launched this year, we did not expect Automed to be recognised as quickly as it has.

"This shows that we are creating a special product, which has the potential to offer value across the global livestock supply chain.

"The growth of the company since our launch in early 2016 has been rapid, but the development of the platform was an incredibly long road.

"I am proud to accept this award, not just for our dedicated team, but also for Australia and the ACT, which has offered us incredible support along the way."

Automed national sales manager James Yates was in WA last week talking to the first distributor, AgInnovate, as well as sheep and pig producers, lot feeders and industry representatives.