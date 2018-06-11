GOOMALLING wool grower Des Haywood is a humble bloke, but he’s the first to declare sheep have got him to where he is today.

Des didn’t inherit an established farming enterprise, instead he has worked hard to build his land holdings in the Goomalling district over the past 60 years, saying he always knew sheep had to play a role in whatever farming business he was going to be running.

“I just love my sheep,” Des said.

“A lot of people in our area have gone out of sheep over the years but I’m certainly glad I’ve stuck with it.”

With wool recently hitting the 2000c/kg mark, sticking with the Merino breed is paying off for Des.

“Of course it’s fantastic to be seeing that sort of money for wool at the moment,” he said.

“I really am glad, not just for myself, but for all sheep farmers out there who held out through the tough times in the wool industry.

“For me, Merinos have got me to where I am today and that’s why I like them so much, even though we’re going through a tough season at the moment.”

Working with his flock of 1150 Merino ewes is what Des enjoys, but in particular he is passionate about wool.

“I’ve had sheep the entire time I’ve been farming and I studied to get my wool stencil when I was still building the farming business, so after years of working so closely with Merinos I guess that’s where the passion for wool comes from,” he said.

For Des, the ideal Merino is a nicely covered animal with enough skin to cut that extra bit of wool off.

“Everyone has their own way of doing things and a lot of people like the plain-bodied style of Merino but I personally like a couple of little folds on the neck to carry that bit more wool,” he said.

“I like a bit of skin because the more follicles, the more wool you grow.”

These days his ewes cut about 7kg of wool which Des said with the current wool prices was pretty exciting.

When it comes to the sort of wool he wants to grow, comfort factor is the first thing that comes to mind.