FEDERAL Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has taken a swipe at the Queensland Labor Party after it voted to end all live animal exports at its State conference in Brisbane two weeks ago.

Mr Littleproud let loose on the outcome stating that the vote had shown “Labor’s true colours have been exposed”.

“This showed exactly where the Labor Party was headed – it would not just ban the export of live sheep, but the export of all livestock, driving farming families off the land in Western Australia, the Northern Territory and Queensland and forcing national prices for meat to crash,” Mr Littleproud said.

He said there were about 10,000 jobs associated to the live export industry, most of them in rural WA, Qld and the NT.

Mr Littleproud said farming families would be greatly affected by any ban on live animal exports – as it would “destroy their way of life”.

“Federal Labor keeps telling us it will stop after it has banned live sheep exports – it says it won’t ban cattle exports,” Mr Littleproud said.

“But then its Queensland organisation votes to ban the lot.

“The cat is out of the bag and we know where Labor is going on live exports – a full ban.

“You’d think Labor would have learned from the disaster it created in 2011, but it refuses to.”

The Queensland Labor Party wouldn’t comment on the vote during its conference, until the conference notes were finalised which was expected to be in a week’s time.

However there appears to be concerns from the union movement that abattoir workers were missing out on work due to the live export trade.

Labor members said that just because the Queensland branch of the party voted for a policy change, doesn’t necessarily mean that the QLD Labor Government will enact the policy – especially if the Federal arm pulls them into line.

Labor Agriculture spokesperson Joel Fitzgibbon said he had “seen the resolution of the Queensland Branch of the Labor Party”.

“I understand their concern about abattoir jobs here in Australia,” Mr Fitzgibbon said.