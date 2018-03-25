CHANGES to sale rosters announced by the Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) could have a major impact on the whole cattle industry supply chain.

WAMIA has decided to change its Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) date of sale from Monday to Wednesday, which will impact on transporters, delivery times, handling, sales and processing.

Many in the industry are still processing what this means for their business and their clients.

WAMIA sent a letter to agents and others impacted by the changes last week, informing them that the change will occur on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, with the final Monday sale to be held on June 25.

The letter stated that WAMIA had consulted with stakeholders in relation to ways to improve the efficiency and cost effectiveness of the MLC.

“The two areas of improvement that have been identified and consulted on are livestock agents assuming responsibility from WAMIA for the presentation of their own cattle for regular auction sales, and a change of the regular cattle sale day from a Monday to a Wednesday,” the letter said.

The letter said that most of the work preparing cattle for auction sale was conducted on a Sunday, which was costly (no matter who did it) and made “attracting experienced staff difficult for all involved”.

“Changing to a Wednesday cattle sale has the least impact on the rest of the livestock industry while delivering significant cost reductions for all participants,” it read.

While the date of cattle sales will change the MLC sheep sale will remain on a Tuesday.

“Unless agreed otherwise, it is proposed that agents undertake the presentation (receival, drafting and penning) of their own cattle from the same date,” the letter said.

“These changes will result in lower costs for WAMIA (as well as for other stakeholders) and to reflect this the sale handling fee for cattle sold through the MLC will be reduced by $5 per head from this date.”

The change in fee would reduce the yarding cost to $2.06 per head for liveweight cattle – although it is expected that with the agents having to take on this role, they will charge for it as well.