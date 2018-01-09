CHARGES for livestock yarded at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) have increased by 1.5 per cent, in line with the consumer price index (CPI) – putting fees at $8.06 for live weight cattle and $4.60 for calves, excluding GST.

The fee for sheep and lambs has risen to 87 cents per head, excluding GST.

WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) chief executive Andrew Williams said the increase was from November 2017.

“These fees have traditionally gone up from July 1 each year, but this year we left the fees unchanged in July and held up the increase an extra few months,” Mr Williams said.

“The new fees are on our website and Facebook page.”

Mr Williams would not be drawn on explaining why there was a delay.

The fees have risen in line with the CPI rate of 1.5pc per year.

In 2015 the price for yarding liveweight cattle was $7.79 and this rose to $7.91 in 2016, GST excluded.

Clayton Park Grazing Co used the Muchea saleyards recently and received one of the top prices for a Charolais cross steer at $1433.44.

Clayton Park Grazing Co owner Ashley Cooper, who runs a mixed livestock and cropping operation at Eneabba, said he didn’t notice the fee increase at the saleyards because he’d been too busy with harvest and didn’t think about it.

“Now that you mention it I’ll go and look it up,” Mr Cooper said.

He was happy with the sale price.

Mr Cooper said all the costs associated with producing and selling cattle kept going up every year but the prices he got from the stock remained about the same.

“I don’t know why the fees are always going up – or someone’s always making up some new fee,” Mr Cooper said.

“All costs seem to go up but our price doesn’t exactly go up.

“To be viable we can’t really afford to go under that $2.50/kg mark for our prime animals.”

Mr Cooper said while there was still money to be made in cattle, the market needed to hold up.

“As long as the export market is good,” he said.

“If that goes it’ll flood the local market and prices will drop.”