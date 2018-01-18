RUNNING two successful sheep studs and a broadacre cropping program would keep anone busy and that’s the case for the Squiers family.

Given this you would be forgiven for being surprised to see a few cows roaming around the family’s Quairading property and for Chris Squiers, the trusty old Murray Grey is the breed of choice for the herd of 50 breeders they run to utilise their sandy paddocks which were put to alley farming with Tagasaste in the early 1990s.

“I reckon since we’ve done that we’ve noticed the ground doesn’t dry out so much,” Chris said.

“The sheep were alright on the ‘tags’ when they were small but once the plants got bigger they were more suited to cattle which is why we bothered getting cattle in the first place.

“The cattle don’t really go anywhere else on the farm so they’re basically here looking after the ‘tags’ and bringing in an easy maintenance income on top of that.

“We feed the cows barley straw and a bit of hay but they’re basically left to their own devices and they do very well for us.”

The first cow stepped foot on the property about 20 years ago.

“Back then I bought in Red Poll cows but we’ve always put a Murray Grey bull over them and the herd is almost entirely Grey now,” Chris said.

But when making the decision on bull breed Chris could have easily chosen another way.

“At that stage I just thought Murray Greys were the premium beef animal,” he said.

“I looked around at the shows and sales and thought the breed stood out.

“And even now other breeds have come up in marketability through advertising, I still think the Murray Greys achieve the same goals and demonstrate the traits you want to see in a beef animal.”

Chris said he has never been tempted to leave the Murray Grey breed for another.

“The Murray Greys have a lot going for them,” he said.

“I guess for us, we need a low maintenance herd that can utilise the land we can’t crop or effectively run sheep on.

“But they also need to pay for themselves and the Murray Greys have always done well growth and meat-wise, which is obviously important when it comes time to sell.”