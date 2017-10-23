NATIONAL livestock welfare standards will be legally enforceable in WA after the State government introduced amendments to WA’s Animal Welfare Act for the first time in 15 years.

Changes to the Act were introduced to State Parliament last Wednesday and will see those involved in the WA livestock industry move from adhering to a non-enforceable code of practice to mandatory national standards and guidelines.

This amendments include provisions for the appointment of a new class of animal welfare inspector with the power to enter any non-residential place or vehicle to check compliance with the Act and regulations.

The means an inspector will no longer need permission to enter a vehicle or property from the owner, as is the case under the former law.

Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the amendments were a tangible step towards improving the welfare of livestock across the State.

“We have moved quickly to identify and address serious deficiencies in the regulation of animal welfare in WA,” Ms MacTiernan said.

“New regulations will give industry and the community clear guidance on minimum standards to be met and will help to strengthen public confidence in the livestock sector.

“These changes are long overdue to keep up with community expectations about animal welfare and are the first changes since the act was introduced 15 years ago.”

The existing WA code of practice recommends that cattle dehorning without local pain relief can be performed on animals at the first muster, preferably under six months of age.

As part of the National Standards and Guidelines, pain relief will be mandated when dehorning cattle older than six months or – if it is the first yarding – when the cattle are more than 12-months-old.

Under the National Standards and Guidelines, working dogs that habitually bite livestock will have to be muzzled and limits will be placed on the time for which livestock do not have access to water during transport.

Feedlotters will face tougher regulations and will be required to conduct a risk assessment each year for heat load risk and have a documented excessive heat load action plan.

Diet composition and quantity of cattle in feedlots must also be recorded and kept for the life of the animal.

Ms MacTiernan’s office said it hoped to have the amendments through parliament by the end of the year.

She said the measures would act as a “stop-gap” while a full review of the Animal Welfare Act took place.

“We will consult further with livestock industries and others interested in animal welfare prior to drafting regulations to ensure support for the standards,” Ms MacTiernan said.