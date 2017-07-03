CHANGE continues at the top of Australia’s biggest live exporter Wellard Ltd, with a second new director announced in over a month and the third in seven months.

The latest board addition is former Wellard Rural Exports chief executive officer Fred Troncone, who returns to the publically-listed company as an independent non-executive director.

He is credited with helping build Wellard’s export business from 2009 to before the public float in 2015 when he left to work as a consultant to a range of industries, focusing on digital strategies and business organisational change and transformation.

Wellard chairman David Griffiths said Mr Troncone’s appointment would provide “additional expertise and experience in live export” on the board.

“The board was seeking a specific skillset and Fred possesses that skillset,” Mr Griffiths said.

“He was instrumental in growing the Wellard Rural Exports business from 2009 to 2015 as well as overseeing enhanced reporting and planning systems.

“He is also highly committed to animal welfare.

“Combined with his experience in other relevant sectors, such as the banking industry, Fred will be a significant contributor to the board.

“Key shareholders were consulted during the board’s due diligence process and all were very supportive of Fred’s appointment.”

Mr Troncone’s business experience spans Australia, South East Asia, China, Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

He is an Australian Institute of Company Directors graduate and holds a degree in business information systems and a masters in business administration.

Last month Wellard appointed Chinese businessman Kanda Lu as an executive director to replace Greg Wheeler who retired from the board in April.

Mr Lu is assistant to the chairman of Wellard’s major shareholder Fulida Group Holdings, which holds 24.46 per cent of issued Wellard stock and entitlements.

He is Wellard’s head of China Initiatives and managing director of Wellao, Wellard’s Chinese subsidiary responsible for developing and growing its entry into the Chinese beef cattle market.