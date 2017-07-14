ELDERS Livestock is enjoying a boost of youth and energy in Corrigin, Moora and the Kimberley with three young women donning the pink shirt as the latest territory sales managers in those areas.

Kate Varis, Ashley Marsh and Carly Longmuir are the new girls on the block, bringing their livestock backgrounds and plenty of enthusiasm to the Elders team.

Elders state livestock manager Geoff Shipp said the company was glad to welcome the new team members.

“It is fantastic to be welcoming some young women into livestock roles at Elders,” Geoff said.

“They will bring their personable and friendly approach to their roles, not to mention their talent.

“There are a lot of talented women out there and Elders as a company made a conscious decision to try to attract women to roles that have traditionally been dominated by men.

“So it was wonderful to have Kate, Ashley and Carly apply for the roles when they came up and by succeeding in the application process as the best applicants for the job, these three young women can hopefully show to others that we’re eager to encourage more and more women to have the confidence to apply for livestock roles at Elders.

“We’re very proud to have them and they’re doing an excellent job so far.”

For Ashley Marsh, the newest face at Elders Moora, signing up with Elders was the only option.

“I didn’t have it in me to go anywhere else – I’m a one-eyed Elders person,” she said.

Ashley joined in September last year and said the welcome to the team has been wonderful.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” she said.

“In particular Dean Hubbard and Patrick Hannagan have been fantastic showing me the ropes and if it wasn’t for people like them I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.

“They’ve helped with everything from assessing livestock to helping producers get the best outcome for their livestock.”

Ashley is covering the area around Moora from as far south as Bindoon, all the way up to Warradarge and said she’s enjoying the challenge.