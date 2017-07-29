URALLA Prime SAMM stud, Pingaring, has been purchased by Tiarri Prime SAMM stud, Lake Grace.

After 16 years the Jensen family made the decision to sell its Uralla stud to reduce their work load.

The stud has been taken over by the Taylor family’s Tiarri Prime SAMMs situated between Lake Grace and Newdegate.

As a result of the purchase, Tiarri will be increasing its sale numbers to about 200 rams and incorporating Landmark into the sale to cater for the Uralla clients wanting to continue with their Prime SAMM program, while also increasing the available selection for existing Tiarri clients.

Tiarri stud co-principal Kelly-Anne Gooch said they were very proud to take on Uralla.

“The Jensens have put a lot of time and effort into their stud over the years and the sheep have consistently performed in the carcase sector with quality wool in addition,” she said

The Uralla and Tiarri ewes are being run in separate lines to maintain current client expectations and to increase genetic diversity as Uralla has been using different bloodlines to Tiarri.

Tiarri has also purchased in recent years three new rams from Lawral Park, South Australia, incorporating three new South African lines that haven’t previously been used in the stud.

A new sire was also purchased from the Squiers family’s Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading.

The combined Tiarri-Uralla stud sale will be held on Tuesday, August 29.