LANCELIN cattle breeders Shane and Angie Clifton have been forced to remove livestock from their farm to a leased property at Beermullah due to the overwhelming numbers of stable fly in the area.

The Cliftons, fourth and fifth-generation farmers on the Lancelin property, said their family had faced many issues over the years but stable fly is the one that has had the most impact.

They have resorted to any tactic available to reduce the quantity of flies after the numbers developed to the point of making it unbearable for the cattle – as well as outdoor activities.

They moved the majority of their 200 Angus and Murray Grey breeders as a duty of care to provide a safe and healthy environment for their cattle.

Stable fly is a declared pest under the Biosecurity and Agriculture Management Act 2007 and needs to drink blood – taking it from people, livestock and pets.

“We never had stable flies until vegetable growers moved into the area,” Ms Clifton said.

“Who would have thought, after everything we have faced, that a little fly could be the deal breaker.”

The situation is so dire that the Cliftons have bought a fogger in an effort to reduce the impact of the flies on their livestock – although it is only a temporary solution.

The fogging machine pumps out a chemical spray which can kill the immediate fly infestation but wears off soon after – allowing more of the blood-thirsty flies to attack the stock.

So far they have found it ineffective.

The Cliftons have spent thousands of dollars building a permanent shelter for their horses to provide respite for them during the day – letting them out at night when the fly is not active, for exercise.

They have set up sticky traps around the boundary with a neighbouring vegetable farm to monitor the level of flies.

“The stable fly is having a significant effect on the profitability of our beef cattle operation,” Mr Clifton said.

“It is exasperating when some, either out of ignorance or having a connection with horticultural operations, make statements such as ‘stable flies have always been here’ or ‘cattle breed them’.