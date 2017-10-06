HIGH quality lucerne hay now available from the pivot-irrigated production area at Rio Tinto’s Nammuldi site, near Tom Price, is already proving popular with pastoralists and some are targeting earlier cattle weaning with the hay in future.
After receiving only 80 millimetres of rain at their Eudamullah station, via Carnarvon, over the past year, Roger and Rebecca Davies have been growing out weaner steers, heifers, bulls and some small calves on the lucerne hay recently and have been extremely impressed with the results.
The Davies’ have 900-1000 British breed weaners, and the steers and heifers that went on the lucerne hay ranged from 40-50 kilograms up to 220-240kg.
The older steers, at 300-350kg, showed weight gains in 12-14 days and were sold down to Geraldton, while the heifers will be retained in the hope of an improved season.
“We have already ripped through about 80 tonnes of the lucerne hay,” Mr Davies said.
“We have just got the tidy-up of the weaners and small calves now.
“They are only on the lucerne, with smaller calves having a mix of milk pellets and lucerne.
We haven’t tried the lucerne hay before, but I tell you what – the results were excellent for these younger and mid-weight animals.
“We fed them as much as they could eat and they were very receptive.
“They didn’t muck around – they were into it – they think it’s like ice cream.
“If we were lotfeeding, with the current results continuing, I would give them only this and nothing else for our type of cattle.’’
Rio Tinto initially offered Rhodes grass hay from Hamersley station, grown over 850 hectares under pivots that draw surplus water from the company’s nearby Marandoo iron ore mine.
The locally-produced hay has provided significant savings to pastoralists compared with traditionally sourcing oaten hay from the State’s southern region.
The lucerne hay is being grown using a similar system over 275ha of the station’s rich, red clay lime soils, although requires less crop inputs than the Rhodes grass hay.
A variety from the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) was selected for the area.
While lucerne is normally dormant for about four months from May to August, the dormancy at Tom Price is largely non-existent due to the ideal growing conditions.
Selling agent Rory Coffey, Australian Forage Group, said 5000-6000t of the lucerne hay was expected to be produced at Nammuldi per annum.
He said lucerne had offered good carbohydrate levels and 18-20 per cent protein, compared to 8-10pc with the Rhodes grass hay, making it ideal for good weight gain.
Compared with southern-produced lucerne hay, there is also less chance of windrow damage, which affects the quality and utilisable volume of the hay.
Mr Coffey said Rio Tinto had invested in a steamer from the US, which was similar to a conditioner and operated in front of the baler, to allow for extended baling time and help with leaf retention and maintaining high quality.
Mr Davies said the lucerne hay was more palatable for the younger type animals at Eudamullah and they would continue to use it, even in a normal season, as the protein level was higher than oaten hay.
“With lucerne hay, there seems to be no threat to the animal,” Mr Davies said.
“It takes a few days for a stomach to adjust to a rich blend of food, so 10-12 days is pretty good.
“Whether you buy at the top end of the market or a slightly lower quality, you can’t go wrong with lucerne hay from Australian Forage Group, whereas with other feed that can be affected from year to year, you can have an issue.’’
Mr Davies said in future they would wean pretty hard despite the season and feed with lucerne hay for a period of time.
“Weaning early will be a thing of the future,” Mr Davies said.
“We weaned some very early this year – calves that were probably still on milk – but on the lucerne hay and milk pellet mix, they are gaining well.
“They are not too woody.
“Maybe it will give them a better result and they won’t go backwards.
“We have weaned early before, but we have probably not had enough nutrients for a young juvenile animal.
“We will continue with the lucerne hay even if it’s just for weaners, and maybe we will go with alternative fodder just for the truck.
“If you are only feeding animals for two to three days you may not worry, but for longer term nutrition, the lucerne hay is good.’’
The Davies’ traditionally collected 200-500 small, round oaten hay bales annually from Geraldton through to Perth and Mr Davies admitted being a little “asleep at the wheel’’ regarding the hay availability at Hamersley.
“We can go up and pick up 62 bales at a time and we can get to the site in seven to eight hours,” he said.
“It is closer than the ‘ag’ area and so is a bit of a no-brainer.
“At this stage, whatever is available, we will buy the best.
“I think we weren’t fully aware of the quality and consistency of product Hamersley could provide.”
Mr Davies said additionally it was backed by analysis of protein levels and condition.
He said up north, they knew the season and it was almost genetically grown in ideal conditions.
“We paid about $250/t or $130-$140 a bale, so I think it is great value,” Mr Davies said.
“If there’s only $40-$50/t in it, it’s better to put that on the animals.
“The bales are also so tight that you don’t need feeders.
“We leave them in the yards with the strings on them.
“They are as tight as a drum, there is very little wastage and also the cockies don’t eat it.
“You have plenty of ‘friends’ with the oaten hay - the white cockies are a menace.”
p More information: email vintex@bigpond.com or call Rory Coffey on 0417 926 263.