HIGH quality lucerne hay now available from the pivot-irrigated production area at Rio Tinto’s Nammuldi site, near Tom Price, is already proving popular with pastoralists and some are targeting earlier cattle weaning with the hay in future.

After receiving only 80 millimetres of rain at their Eudamullah station, via Carnarvon, over the past year, Roger and Rebecca Davies have been growing out weaner steers, heifers, bulls and some small calves on the lucerne hay recently and have been extremely impressed with the results.

The Davies’ have 900-1000 British breed weaners, and the steers and heifers that went on the lucerne hay ranged from 40-50 kilograms up to 220-240kg.

The older steers, at 300-350kg, showed weight gains in 12-14 days and were sold down to Geraldton, while the heifers will be retained in the hope of an improved season.

“We have already ripped through about 80 tonnes of the lucerne hay,” Mr Davies said.

“We have just got the tidy-up of the weaners and small calves now.

“They are only on the lucerne, with smaller calves having a mix of milk pellets and lucerne.

We haven’t tried the lucerne hay before, but I tell you what – the results were excellent for these younger and mid-weight animals.

“We fed them as much as they could eat and they were very receptive.

“They didn’t muck around – they were into it – they think it’s like ice cream.

“If we were lotfeeding, with the current results continuing, I would give them only this and nothing else for our type of cattle.’’

Rio Tinto initially offered Rhodes grass hay from Hamersley station, grown over 850 hectares under pivots that draw surplus water from the company’s nearby Marandoo iron ore mine.

The locally-produced hay has provided significant savings to pastoralists compared with traditionally sourcing oaten hay from the State’s southern region.

The lucerne hay is being grown using a similar system over 275ha of the station’s rich, red clay lime soils, although requires less crop inputs than the Rhodes grass hay.