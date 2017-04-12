FRONTIER International Agri-South East Asia operations manager Ashley Jones said establishing port facilities for live cattle exports in the Pilbara would save industry in the long-term.

Setting his sights on the South East Asian market Mr Jones said the region had an opportunity to capture these markets if live export was based locally.

“The opportunities for the future is China and the big saving for industry is cutting down on freight,” he said.

“If we are able to export out of Port Hedland, pastoralists can save money on trucking 1600 kilometres down south.

“There are some efficiencies for pastoralists and us as exporters.

“We are a day closer.”

Mr Jones said the Chinese market presented a significant opportunity for the Pilbara, as the short haul from Port Hedland cut costs.

“The sleeping giant everyone is talking about is China – this is the real opportunity for the Pilbara,’’ he said.

“We have a protocol, it is difficult, but we have it.

“There have been three shipments that have gone into China so far, one by sea and two air freights.

“As exporters we are spending a lot of money and time in China.”

Mr Jones said while there was a push to take advantage of the opportunity, there were still hurdles to overcome including yarding requirements and quarantine.

“From non-bluetongue areas it’s a seven day quarantine but it can run smoothly,” he said.

“I think, south of Broome, China will end up being a market for those types of cattle.

“It has been purely Angus, but I am convinced that will change as they won’t be able to get the numbers of Angus into China and they will have to open up the breed.”

Mr Jones said in previous years when export was available to pastoralists from Port Hedland, they were attracting big numbers.

“In 2001, about 41,000 head of cattle were exported out of Port Hedland,” he said.

“There were some good numbers up until 2009.”

Mr Jones said the Pilbara Ports Authority would need to re-establish trust with exporters that was lost during the mining boom.