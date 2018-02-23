WITH their Merino ewes returning an average cut of eight kilograms of 21.5 micron wool a head and delivering more Prime SAMM-Merino cross prime lambs for record prices a carcase, the Garard family’s sheep enterprise at Lake Biddy is more than holding its own.

Nathan Gilmour returned to Lochgair in November last year after 10 years with Elders Finance and is working with his father Ian Garard to double their prime lamb enterprise within five years.

“Our sheep and lambs provide that welcome regular income base throughout the year with proceeds from lamb and wool that would have been beyond expectation a few years ago,” Nathan said.

He was commenting on the news that the family’s Lochgair Farms had won WAMMCO’s first Producer of the Month title of the new year, for January 2018.

The operation’s consignment of 184 crossbred lambs included 96.7 per cent of carcases in WAMMCO’s premium grade.

Processed at Katanning on January 31, they weighed an average of 21.36kg and returned $136.65 a head including skins.

Elders’ Lake Grace agent, Graeme Taylor, who has assisted the Garard family for some years, said it was pleasing to see WAMMCO’s more flexible ‘sweet spot’ criteria bringing more dedicated growers like Ian and Nathan into the monthly winners’ circle.

Mr Taylor said they were among a growing number of mixed farmers in the area who were quietly lifting their Merino ewe numbers and replacing grain crops with pasture based legumes, to increase their options.

His mobile pneumatic drafting unit is in regular use on Lochgair, and he was busy well beyond the normal end of October lamb delivery deadline while they addressed the difficult season.

Lack of follow-up rains saw the operation hand-feeding oats/barley/wheat seconds from the beginning of June to keep grazing pressure off their pastures

“We had about 500 lambs left at the end of October and held them over on a barley/lupin mix with 5pc weaner pellets, through self-feeders before putting them on barley stubble with chaff heaps,” Nathan said.