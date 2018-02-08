THE Tullibardine Angus and Murray Grey studs, Albany, will again offer a powerful line-up of bulls at its 2018 on-property bull sale.
On offer at the sale on Tuesday, February 13, commencing at 1pm will be 25 Angus bulls and 22 Murray Grey sires.
The Angus offering will lead the sale and Tullibardine stud principal Alastair Murray said the Angus line-up of bulls was very even and will impress buyers with their growth and carcase traits.
A feature of the Angus line will be the first sons to be offered by new stud sire Millah Murrah Conversion J42 which was purchased in partnership with the Monterey stud in 2015.
“We are pleased with his progeny and excited to be offering his first drop of sons this year,” Alastair said.
“His sons are exceptionally deep-bodied and well-fleshed bulls.”
One of Conversion J42’s standout sons in the team is Tullibardine Magic Mike M117 in lot five.
Alastair said many people who have viewed the bulls have shown a great deal of interest in Magic Mike.
“He is a powerfully built youngster, with length and depth together with ideal muscling,” Alastair said.
Magic Mike has EBVs of +45, +80 and +108 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +15 milk, +4.9 EMA, +0.2 rib fat, +0.6 rump fat, +0.2 RBY and +0.9 IMF.
Another sire represented in the Angus line-up is Koojan Hills Unlimited, which will have three sons on offer.
One of these is Tullibardine Master Plan M92 (lot 2), which was sashed the supreme Angus exhibit at last year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.
Master Plan has the highest EMA scan at 129cm2 of bulls on offer in the sale and is a terrific muscled bull, with great conformation according to Alastair.
Master Plan M92 has EBVs of +44, +82 and +109 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +16 milk, +4.2 EMA, +1.2 RBY and +1.4 IMF.
The stud will also offer seven sons of Diamond Tree Performer G199 and they will be the last calves offered by the stud by this bull.
One of Performer G199’s sons to catch the eye will be Tullibardine Mercenary M118 (lot 3).
Alastair said Mercenary M118 is an outstanding young sire in his opinion, with plenty of length and depth.
Mercenary has EBVs of +43, +82 and +112 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +14 milk, +3.6 EMA, +0.8 rib fat, +1.7 rump fat and +1.7 IMF.
Diamond Tree Performer sired the top-priced Angus bull, Tullibardine Laid Back, in the stud’s sale last year.
Like the Angus bulls on offer in the sale the Murray family couldn’t be happier with how the Murray Grey bulls have come up and will present on sale day.
The stud’s Murray Grey bulls come with a long breeding history behind them.
Alastair’s parents started the family’s Murray Grey stud in 1966 and it is the oldest active Murray Grey stud in WA, with established proven stock.
Alastair said Murray Greys were the second most popular breed in WA.
“They are consistent and reliable for the drier conditions in WA and they are still sought after particularly by lotfeeders due to their doing ability,” he said.
The Murray Grey offering will commence in lot 26 and will be kicked off by Tullibardine Midnight M11, a black Murray Grey, sired by Eylwarra Sands Falcon.
Midnight M11 has the highest EMA scan of the Murray Greys on offer in the sale at 129cm2 and it is also in the top one per cent of breed for 400 and 600-day weights.
Midnights $Index values are exceptional and it is in the top 1pc of the breed for the Supermarket index ($58) and EU Heavy Steer index ($78).
Another standout sire in the Murray Grey offering is Tullibardine Masterpiece M6 in lot 30.
Masterpiece M6 is sired by former show champion Tullibardine Jeopardy J14, which was purchased by eastern States buyers at the stud’s 2015 sale for $15,500.
Alastair said Masterpiece M6 was the crowd favourite at the stud’s pre-inspection day on Monday.
“He is in the top 5pc of breed for 400 and 600-day weights and top 5pc for Supermarket and EU Heavy Steer indexes,” Alastair said.
“He is a long bull, with depth of body and ideal muscling.”
Another young Murray Grey bull which catches the eye is Tullibardine Muldoon M10 (lot 29).
Alastair said this was due to its great depth of body and fantastic muscling.
“At scanning he scanned 124cm2, which is the second highest of the Greys,” Alastair said.
Muldoon M10 also has outstanding Breedplan figures, being in the top 1pc for 600-day weight and top 5pc for 200 and 400-day weights.
Muldoon is sired by Tullibardine Formula One F54, a grand champion Murray Grey bull at the 2011 IGA Perth Royal Show.