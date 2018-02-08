THE Tullibardine Angus and Murray Grey studs, Albany, will again offer a powerful line-up of bulls at its 2018 on-property bull sale.

On offer at the sale on Tuesday, February 13, commencing at 1pm will be 25 Angus bulls and 22 Murray Grey sires.

The Angus offering will lead the sale and Tullibardine stud principal Alastair Murray said the Angus line-up of bulls was very even and will impress buyers with their growth and carcase traits.

A feature of the Angus line will be the first sons to be offered by new stud sire Millah Murrah Conversion J42 which was purchased in partnership with the Monterey stud in 2015.

“We are pleased with his progeny and excited to be offering his first drop of sons this year,” Alastair said.

“His sons are exceptionally deep-bodied and well-fleshed bulls.”

One of Conversion J42’s standout sons in the team is Tullibardine Magic Mike M117 in lot five.

Alastair said many people who have viewed the bulls have shown a great deal of interest in Magic Mike.

“He is a powerfully built youngster, with length and depth together with ideal muscling,” Alastair said.

Magic Mike has EBVs of +45, +80 and +108 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +15 milk, +4.9 EMA, +0.2 rib fat, +0.6 rump fat, +0.2 RBY and +0.9 IMF.

Another sire represented in the Angus line-up is Koojan Hills Unlimited, which will have three sons on offer.

One of these is Tullibardine Master Plan M92 (lot 2), which was sashed the supreme Angus exhibit at last year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

Master Plan has the highest EMA scan at 129cm2 of bulls on offer in the sale and is a terrific muscled bull, with great conformation according to Alastair.

Master Plan M92 has EBVs of +44, +82 and +109 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +16 milk, +4.2 EMA, +1.2 RBY and +1.4 IMF.

The stud will also offer seven sons of Diamond Tree Performer G199 and they will be the last calves offered by the stud by this bull.

One of Performer G199’s sons to catch the eye will be Tullibardine Mercenary M118 (lot 3).