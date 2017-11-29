 

Preparation the key to smooth sailing

AIDAN SMITH
29 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Stockman Richard Leitch at the LIVEXchange 2017 conference in Perth last week where he was part of a panel discussion on life on board a vessel - and discussed his role and responsibility in ensuring best animal welfare practices were carried out on board.
Stockman Richard Leitch at the LIVEXchange 2017 conference in Perth last week where he was part of a panel discussion on life on board a vessel - and discussed his role and responsibility in ensuring best animal welfare practices were carried out on board.

LIFE onboard a livestock export vessel was brought into focus at the LIVEXchange 2017 conference in Perth recently.

A panel discussion consisting of two Australian Government-accredited veterinarians Renee Willis and Holly Ludeman, along with stockmen Richard Leitch and Ben Giblett, was insightful and helpful in the overall context of the conference on the live export trade.

Mediated by RSPCA New South Wales chief executive Steve Coleman, who wasted no time in posing questions of concern, the panel openly explained why they were attracted to working on vessels and the satisfaction they had in seeing a job well done.

All panellists expressed a love of working with animals and Mr Leitch was quick to point out that the welfare of animals onboard a livestock vessel was in everyone’s interest and the top priority when at sea.

He said the standard of livestock vessels had improved dramatically over the years – providing greater comfort and reducing the stress and impacts of ocean going on the animals.

The improvement in standards has seen a less than one per cent mortality rate for both sheep and cattle onboard export vessels in 2016.

Mr Leitch said when onboard, his daily schedule consisted of rising at 5.30am and attending a meeting with duty staff before checking and feeding the livestock.

After breakfast at about 8am he would continue working throughout the day – only stopping for meal breaks – liaising with various staff and crew to deal with issues and complete a set of tasks.

His day would end about 9:30-10:30pm after ensuring the stock were prepared and bedded for the night.

Mr Leitch said stockmen only travelled with the stock one way and they would catch a flight home after ensuring the animals made it to their destination in as good a condition as possible.

“They are pretty full on days, but that’s the job,” Mr Leitch said.

“There’s nothing else to do anyway.

“You don’t have much spare time – you just work and sleep and do the same thing the next day until the job is done.”

If the livestock were not prepared well enough in advance of the voyage they would be “playing catch up” with them the whole way, making sure the animals were an acceptable weight and condition for the buyers on delivery.

The return trip gave the ship’s crew time to prepare the vessel for its next intake of animals which was easier without the additional presence of stockmen who no longer needed to be onboard.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables