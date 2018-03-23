THE ongoing discussion about building and operating new saleyards, to replace the Boyanup Saleyards, continued with a high-level roundtable discussion in Perth last week.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan hosted the meeting last Wednesday, March 7, outlining her case and discussing the options she saw as relevant for the industry’s future.

The meeting was held with various industry representatives, including the Western Australian Livestock Salesmen’s Association, the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA), Capel and Harvey shires, Elders, Landmark, Westcoast Wool & Livestock, S & C Livestock, the South West Saleyard Action Group, the Red Meat Action Group, Harvey Beef, V&V Walsh, WAFarmers, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA (PGA) and the Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA.

Feedback from some at the meeting suggested Ms MacTiernan wasn’t interested in thrashing out ideas and instead was stating the position of the government and giving potential investors an opportunity to come back to her with a plan.

Ms MacTiernan said it “remains our view that building and operating new saleyards is the role of the private sector”, as she dismissed a range of options that the groups had brought to the meeting to discuss.

She said “the meeting clarified the benefit of having a modern saleyard facility in the South West – a facility that will see cattle not lose condition, resulting in better prices and that could attract more cattle to the yards to help achieve a critical mass,” she said.

“It was clear there is interest from private sector investors and operators in building a new South West saleyard facility, if we can get the package right.

“There was interest in the room – although not unanimous – in a package involving the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC) to create a real financial incentive for potential investors and operators.

“Groups involved in the meeting will come back to us over the coming weeks to finalise their positions on the next steps forward.”