 

Probe puts spotlight on meat tenderness

22 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
NSW Department of Primary Industries research scientist Stephanie Fowler has authored a chapter in an international reference book about her ground-breaking work to assess meat quality without damaging meat products.
NSW Department of Primary Industries research scientist Stephanie Fowler has authored a chapter in an international reference book about her ground-breaking work to assess meat quality without damaging meat products.

A NEW hand-held laser probe developed by the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to measure meat tenderness has featured in Advanced Technologies for Meat Processing, an international reference book for food scientists.

NSW DPI research scientist Stephanie Fowler was selected to author a chapter about her ground-breaking work using Raman spectroscopy, which uses light to assess meat quality without damaging meat products.

Dr Fowler said the meat processing industry needed to be able to measure traits on the floor to ensure meat products meet consumer demand.

“Raman spectroscopy is an ideal tool as it is non-invasive, non-destructive and can provide information in real time,” Dr Fowler said.

“We measure meat quality traits in the laboratory using expensive and expansive equipment which destroys the product and now the Raman probe gives processors a tool they can easily use without damaging valuable cuts.

“Ideally the tool can be used to identify premium cuts for which producers could expect premium prices and consumers can be assured that they are getting value for money.”

The chapter outlines how research has applied the technology to assess the quality of pork, beef and lamb.

Current challenges and future uses of Raman spectroscopy are discussed to help drive ongoing research, which will improve and refine its use in meat processing.

Nine new chapters, including the chapter by Dr Fowler, have been published in the second edition of the book.

The book brings together international specialists with expertise in meat processing from nanotechnology-based sensors to detect pathogens, to the latest advances in reducing fat and salt content in processed meats, in a text book for meat scientists and technologists.

Dr Fowler is based at the NSW DPI Cowra Centre for Red Meat and Sheep Development.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables