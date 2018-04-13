SHEEP meat and wool producers “deserve” the record prices they are seeing, according to Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) trade consultant Scott Carmody.

Mr Carmody, who saw sheep production in Western Australia for the first time last week, said “it was an eye opener”.

“I didn’t understand sheep production in WA, I never got to see it until now,” he said.

“It is an absolute credit to growers.

“Anyone who tells you you’re lucky for what you are getting in terms of prices, tell them where to go because you deserve it with all the work you do.”

Mr Carmody was in WA as part of the AWI funded The Sheep’s Back 2018 Autumn Optimiser Workshops held across the South West from April 3-6.

Four workshops were held at Esperance, Boxwood Hill, Frankland River and Katanning, which were attended by a total of 50 people according to Icon Agriculture consultant Mark Allington.

Mr Allington said it was a good turn out considering lots of farmers were in seeding mode and had attended a lot of field days and workshops.

The workshop discussion topics included the latest research and recommendations to improve the control of scour worms in lambs, a wool market intelligence report focussing on the importance of the Chinese market, and investing in sheep for the future.

Mr Carmody said there was a “view out there” that wool supply was low which was pushing up the process.

“I dispute that,” he said as he outlined the state of the industry and tried to correct misconceptions.

He said 80 per cent of the Australian clip came from Merinos, with crossbreds making up 20pc of production.

“Crossbreds have produced the lowest percentage of wool in the last eight years,” he said.

Mr Carmody said in 1991 prices saw 680/kg clean and in 2017 were seeing 1350/kg.

He outlined the growth of the wool industry since 2009 when “marketing of Australian wool” was more of a focus.

“The best wool to grow is about 19 to 19.5 micron, and it’s what consumers want,” he said.