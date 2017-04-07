 

Producers get access to footrot vaccine

ANNABELLE CLEELAND
07 Apr, 2017 10:32 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
University of Sydney School of Veterinary Science has developed a virulent footrot vaccine.
The correct serogroups can then be incorporated into the vaccine
University of Sydney School of Veterinary Science has developed a virulent footrot vaccine.

A VACCINE to help cure footrot is now available to Australian sheep producers.

Developed by the University of Sydney School of Veterinary Science and manufactured by Tréidlia Biovet, the vaccine can be used after tests determine which of the 10 virulent serogroups of footrot are present in the flock.

One or two serogroups can be incorporated into the vaccine at a time.

University of Sydney School of Veterinary Science professor Richard Whittington said swabs from hoofs with footrot were required before tests determine which of the 10 serogroups were present.

“The correct serogroups can then be incorporated into the vaccine,” he said.

Nilon Farm Health sheep veterinary consultant Paul Nilon said a number of flocks in Tasmania had been treated with serogroup specific vaccines and usually achieved good results.

“If we have identified all the virulent serogroups present and the flock manager is meticulous with the post vaccination inspections.”

Footrot is a contagious bacterial disease of sheep and goats, with advanced virulent footrot a painful, crippling condition.

Senior research fellow Om Dhungyel, who conducted most of the field research, said there were very good cure rates and at least six months protection if no more than two serogroups were injected at one time.

“A priming and booster shot four weeks apart of vaccination can be commenced three months after starting the first round if more than two serogroups are present in the flock,” Dr Dhungyel said.

“It is still crucial to follow up vaccination with several rounds of thorough foot inspection and culling of any remaining infected sheep.”

It is available for all but the rare M serogroup.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Agree that we need to improve opportunity and outcome for our bush kids. We also need to find
light grey arrow
I have one comment to make and that is that while the grillo is good on slopes it has no
light grey arrow
Thanks David - that has been fixed.
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables