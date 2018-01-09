 

Producers wary of bovine anaemia

09 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

CATTLE producers across southern WA are being encouraged to watch for signs of bovine anaemia during calving.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Albany field veterinary officer Andrew Larkins said bovine anaemia, due to the Theileria orientalis group (BATOG) parasite, could cause anaemia and abortions in cattle and death in young stock.

“If cattle are fit, healthy and in prime condition when they come into contact with BATOG for the first time, their immune system is generally able to manage it and they will show no signs of disease,” Mr Larkins said.

“BATOG will remain in their system for the rest of their life and the chance of severe disease occurring is reduced.

“However, if cattle first come into contact with the parasite during a period of stress, they can develop severe signs of disease – around calving time is a prime example.

“Typical signs of BATOG include pale or yellow mucous membranes, weakness, laboured breathing, death in young stock and abortion.”

The disease of cattle is caused by the red blood cell parasite Theileria orientalis and is spread by the bush tick (Haemaphysalis longicornis).

Subsidies are available to producers to have private or DPIRD vets investigate possible cases of BATOG and livestock with other unusual disease signs or multiple deaths.

“Calling a vet and asking for laboratory testing ensures that you get the right diagnosis of the problem that is occurring on your farm, as the disease signs may not be caused by BATOG,” Mr Larkins said.

“BATOG can often look similar to other diseases such as milk fever and leptospirosis.

“Calling a vet to investigate provides data that allows the department to rule out exotic diseases that could affect WA’s ability to trade.

“These investigations form part of WA’s proof of freedom from exotic diseases and protect our $2 billion livestock and livestock product export market.”

Mr Larkins said it was important to note that BATOG would only become established on properties where both the parasite and bush ticks were present.

“You can check your cattle for the presence of ticks,” he said.

“If ticks are present in conjunction with disease signs, then call a vet.

“Ticks are easiest to spot on cattle in early summer, when adults may be seen under the tail head, on ears and in other folds of skin.

“Note that there is no registered treatment for BATOG in Australia and tick treatments will have no impact on BATOG.

“Identifying cases early, arranging testing with your vet and giving the affected cattle supportive care is the best option.

“If the disease is already known to be present on your property, it is important you develop a management plan with your vet.”

p More information: see the DPIRD website at agric.wa.gov.au and search BATOG or contact a private or local DPIRD vet.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables