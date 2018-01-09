WITH the dryer months ahead cattle producers are managing and monitoring their herds for pink eye.

According to the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) the infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis (pink eye) is a common and contagious eye condition that occurs in cattle of all ages and classes, although most often in calves and younger stock.

The disease can affect one or both eyes and is extremely painful, causing distress and light sensitivity.

Pink eye in cattle herds has been found to cause significant economic losses due to lost production and a reduction in sale value of cattle due to blindness and scarring of the eyes.

Lancelin cattle farmer and Stable Fly Action Group chairman Bob Wilson has discovered and is treating pink eye in his young herd.

Mr Wilson said he monitored his cattle and tried to provide them with the best possible environment, especially when they were in the yards.

He is concerned about the presence of stable fly on his property that has contributed to pink eye in his cattle.

Mr Wilson said the stable fly tended to be more numerous and aggressive when vegetable growers in the area left their post harvest waste on the ground – providing an environment for the flies to breed.

He said the blood-drinking fly had been present on his farm for years, but this year it had been irritating the young cattle so much it had caused them to bunch together for protection, while flicking sand up to ward off the flys – which has gone into the cattle’s eyes, causing irritation and infection.

“This is the worst season we have had for pink eye,” Mr Wilson said.

“In one mob about 80 per cent are affected.”

The most common time for pink eye is in dry conditions, especially in summer and autumn, when there are high numbers of flies present, which are known to be the biggest spreaders of the disease.

The disease can last from year to year when infected cattle become carriers of the bacteria.

The clinical signs of pink eye include increased blinking, streaming and watery eyes, ulcers on the surface of the eyes, cloudy opaque or white spots in the eye (which is the accumulation of pus and white blood cells) and sensitivity to direct sunlight.