 

Proven bloodlines from Blackrock Angus

30 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Blackrock Angus annual bull sale will see 66 Angus bulls, including 10 yearling bulls, offered at Boyanup on February 22.
Blackrock Angus annual bull sale will see 66 Angus bulls, including 10 yearling bulls, offered at Boyanup on February 22.

BLACKROCK Angus will offer 66 Angus bulls, including 10 yearling bulls, at its annual bull sale at Boyanup on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

The line-up of Blackrock bulls offers a mix of new and proven bloodlines that focus on moderate birthweight, good growth, carcase and docility.

Blackrock stud principal Ken MacLeay said a feature of this year’s sale would be the bulls by new sires Granite Ridge Thomas and Power Tool.

“Granite Ridge Thomas is an Australian bred bull recommended to improve growth, increase fat cover, fertility and docility,” Ken said.

“This bull is well suited to grass-based production systems and we think progeny will do well in our WA conditions.”

Power Tool is another new bull to Blackrock’s breeding program even though he has been used widely overseas and has built a solid reputation for breeding efficient and functional females.

“This sire will provide progeny with good growth while limiting the mature size of his females,” Ken said.

Pathfinder Genesis is another new bull for the Blackrock herd after being used in 46 herds across Australia.

Pathfinder Genesis is a trait leader for growth, scrotal circumference and fertility measured in days to calving, with positive fat and in the top 10 per cent of the breed for docility.

Booroomooka Galileo is another new bull with progeny in this year’s sale.

Galileo is a bull with plenty of length, combining low birthweight and good temperament and was selected after excelling in the Angus Sire Benchmarking program.

Esslemont Lotto is another bull out of this program and is a Western Australian-bred bull derived from crossing two well-known sires Berkley and Regent.

Connealy Final Product is a bull to use to add fat and is well suited for finishing progeny off grass.

It has built a reputation as a sire of outstanding thickness and muscle shape and will produce females that grow quickly, but with a moderate frame for females retained for breeding.

Docility data is provided on all Blackrock sale bulls.

Ken said this highly heritable trait could provide big benefits to breeding herds.

“Apart from ease of handling, cattle that don’t stress have the potential to achieve higher growth and fertility,” he said.

Blackrock have been collecting docility scores on all progeny for seven years.

More than 1800 docility scores have been submitted by the stud and form the basis of the score for each sale bull.

The Blackrock sale team average in the top 25pc of the breed for this important trait.

Blackrock’s sale catalogue will include an Angus Breeding Index on each bull which places a comparative economic value.

This index takes into account all measured traits and presents a dollar difference expected on returns from progeny.

“It is a valuable selection guide when comparing bulls within the breed against others from different environments, “ Ken said.

All Blackrock bulls are vaccinated for Vibrio, Pestigard, 7in1 and passed a semen test.

Full catalogue details are available online at blackrockangus.com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables