AIDAN SMITH
02 Nov, 2018
THERE was strong support again for the Goldfields Nullarbor Rangelands Biosecurity Association (GNRBA) 2018 Annual Field Days and Dinner held at Mt Vetters station and Kalgoorlie last month.

About 80 people attended over the two-day event, which included some new faces as well as returning association members.

The conference covered a host of relevant issues pastoralists were concerned about and interested in, including fencing, wild dog management and control, cattle yard designs, fit to load and branding, vaccinations, heritability, as well as a focus on carbon farming.

A GNRBA spokeswoman said that the conference had been “highly successful” after revisiting the format of last year.

“We tried to make it as relevant as possible,” the spokeswoman said.

“Biosecurity groups are about more than just that, they also have the ability to bring pastoralists together to discuss issues that are important to them.

“Carbon farming had become an area for pastoralists to look at closely to see if it fitted into their businesses.

“Pastoralists are always looking at fencing on property as well.”

There was a lot of interest in eradicating wild dogs from the area, with hands-on training provided using canid ejectors and setting traps by Kalgoorlie-based dogger Teen Ryan.

David Beatty from Meat and Livestock Australia also gave a market update for cattle and sheep and provided an overview of the work MLA was doing with red meat.

The GNRBA annual dinner was held at Hannan’s Club, Kalgoorlie, and provided a good opportunity for attendees to network and discuss what they had learnt during the field day.

The GNRBA has been undertaking a long succession to a new ceo, with Ross Wood stepping down from the position in December and Michelle Donaldson, the current operations manager taking over the role.

