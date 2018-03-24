- Black Dog Ride cattle heading north
HOPEFULLY while you were at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama a few weeks ago you dropped in to see the cattle, more specifically, the Angus and Droughtmaster calves from Black Dog Ride.
After Black Dog Ride’s hugely popular and very social ‘Clementine’, who got out and about the south of the State raising awareness for mental health and depression, the charity is getting organised for a very special trip with Clementine II and Clementine III in June.
Two young calves generously donated to the charity by the Daubney family at Bannister Downs dairy, Northcliffe and Graham Bishop and family, Deep Valley Droughtmasters, Donnybrook, were on display at Wagin but are soon to be displayed in much more exotic places as Black Dog Ride plans to take them on an epic road trip from Dardanup to Wyndham and Kununurra this winter.
“We’re going to be heading up the coast with a horse float and 4WD ute generously supplied by Iluka Resources and LMG industries and we plan to stop in every town on the way to have a chat to whoever will listen about the importance of mental health,” said Black Dog Ride advocate Peter Milton.
“Our Clementines will go anywhere.
“We want to take them wherever we can, shopping centres, men’s sheds, schools, indigenous communities – you name it.
“Basically anywhere you wouldn’t expect to see cattle we want to go there so people get curious and get encouraged to come up to us and start the conversation.”
Clementines II and III will be heading north for a month starting from Dardanup on Saturday, June 23 and Farm Weekly is going to follow their progress but if you want to have Black Dog Ride visit you on the way, make sure you get in touch with the charity and fit yourselves onto their itinerary.
For more information about Black Dog Ride visit their website blackdogride.com.au
- Esperance calving and AI workshop reminder
CATTLE producers in the Esperance area shouldn’t forget there will be a calving and AI workshop on at the Esperance Bay Yacht Club tomorrow (Friday, March 16 from 12.30-5.30pm) which you won’t want to miss.
The event is a short field day with a big name on the program – Dr Cliff Lamb, department head of animal science at Texas A & M University.
Dr Lamb’s career has been dedicated to measuring the benefits and financial consequences of integrating reproductive technologies such as fixed time AI into commercial enterprises.
He is bringing his wealth of experience, knowledge and data to Esperance to share with whoever wants to head along to the event.
Dr Enoch Bergman will also give a presentation at the field day so there’ll be plenty of cattle related info to be soaked up.
Tickets are $10 at the door and everyone is welcome.
- Gate 2 Plate open day
HARVEY Beef’s Gate 2 Plate Challenge is happening again and the halfway point open day is around the corner, giving you an opportunity to head along to Willyung Farm, Albany, on Tuesday, March 20, to see what all the fuss is about if you’re interested.
And interested you should be, because the demonstration of the progress made by the cattle inducted into the feedlot as part of the challenge in direct comparison to their peers from other breeds and genetic backgrounds is very fascinating indeed.
The open day is a great opportunity for producers who have entered the comp to see how their cattle are performing alongside others and the day has a full program of speakers along with trade displays, so there’ll be plenty to see and do after you’ve checked out the fattening cattle out back.
Why not head along?
You can get tickets online or at the gate so if you’re looking for more info go to gate2platechallenge.com.au
- Qualeup Hall sundowner
NEXT weekend the Qualeup Hall will be filled with banter, booze and the boisterous members and friends of Southern Dirt Young Farmers network.
Saturday, March 24, is the day the group has locked in for their next sundowner – an idea which is simultaneously getting young people out and about and injecting some nightlife into the bush.
Food and drink inclusive tickets are no-doubt selling quick so get in touch with the organisers to make sure you don’t miss out.
Facebook and Instagram have the info so get out your phone and look it up.
(And while you’re at it, hit follow on the @farmweekly insta page).
- Remaining bull buying opportunities
NOW March is here most of the bull selling season has passed but there are still a few chances for you to get a snazzy fella to hang out with your cows.
The Muchea Livestock Centre will host the Crathes Park Shorthorn sale and the X-Factor Beef Production sale soon, with Crathes Park on Friday, March 23 and X-Factor on Friday, April 6.
Also, Lawsons Angus has one more sale on this year in WA, with Bevan Ravenhill offering some quality yearlings down Albany way on April 6, so get down and check them out.
For those in the market for Bos indicus types, you’ll be keeping your eye on the Biara Santa Gertrudis and the Narngulu bull sales which are on in early April too – Tuesday the 10th for Biara and Wednesday the 11th for the Narngulu sale.
Rounding out the sales in April will be Mordallup Angus with their yearling sale to be held at the Boyanup saleyards on Sunday, April 18.
So you haven’t missed the boat – put these dates in the diary and go get yourself a good looking bull.