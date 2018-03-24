- Black Dog Ride cattle heading north

HOPEFULLY while you were at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama a few weeks ago you dropped in to see the cattle, more specifically, the Angus and Droughtmaster calves from Black Dog Ride.

After Black Dog Ride’s hugely popular and very social ‘Clementine’, who got out and about the south of the State raising awareness for mental health and depression, the charity is getting organised for a very special trip with Clementine II and Clementine III in June.

Two young calves generously donated to the charity by the Daubney family at Bannister Downs dairy, Northcliffe and Graham Bishop and family, Deep Valley Droughtmasters, Donnybrook, were on display at Wagin but are soon to be displayed in much more exotic places as Black Dog Ride plans to take them on an epic road trip from Dardanup to Wyndham and Kununurra this winter.

“We’re going to be heading up the coast with a horse float and 4WD ute generously supplied by Iluka Resources and LMG industries and we plan to stop in every town on the way to have a chat to whoever will listen about the importance of mental health,” said Black Dog Ride advocate Peter Milton.

“Our Clementines will go anywhere.

“We want to take them wherever we can, shopping centres, men’s sheds, schools, indigenous communities – you name it.

“Basically anywhere you wouldn’t expect to see cattle we want to go there so people get curious and get encouraged to come up to us and start the conversation.”

Clementines II and III will be heading north for a month starting from Dardanup on Saturday, June 23 and Farm Weekly is going to follow their progress but if you want to have Black Dog Ride visit you on the way, make sure you get in touch with the charity and fit yourselves onto their itinerary.

For more information about Black Dog Ride visit their website blackdogride.com.au

- Esperance calving and AI workshop reminder

CATTLE producers in the Esperance area shouldn’t forget there will be a calving and AI workshop on at the Esperance Bay Yacht Club tomorrow (Friday, March 16 from 12.30-5.30pm) which you won’t want to miss.